A benefit for Solace House of the Ozarks is planned for Saturday, June 10.
Bayou at the Barn will be an old-fashioned shrimp boil at 6 p.m., to be held at the Red Door Barn, 9164 Missouri Highway 43 in Webb City.
There will be a raffle and cash bar available. Tickets are $25. Additional information, including a QR code, can be found on Facebook.
Proceeds benefit Solace House of the Ozarks, a nonprofit that seeks to improve the end-of-life experience for individuals in the community.
Details: 417-208-9292.
