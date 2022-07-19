PITTSBURG, Kan. — Residents are being asked to use extra caution this weekend when the 49th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday in Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State University.
Fans, families and players representing high schools and their communities statewide will add significant vehicle and foot traffic in Pittsburg.
The Kansas Department of Transportation encourages drivers to look for pedestrians everywhere, never pass cars at a crosswalk, slow down, be prepared to stop and avoid distractions. Pedestrians are encouraged to walk on sidewalks or designated pedestrian paths, be visible and predictable crossing streets in well-lit areas, stay alert and not assume that they can be seen by drivers.
The Shrine Bowl is nationally recognized as one of the premier high school football championships in the country. Youth camps and numerous events this week will raise money for 22 Shriners hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.