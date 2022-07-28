The annual sidewalk sale in downtown Joplin will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Main Street will be closed from Fourth to Seventh streets for the event, in which many downtown businesses are participating. Live music will be provided by Speciosa from 10 a.m. to noon, and a bounce house will be open from Roller City.
The sponsor of this year's sale is Mid America RV.
“This annual event has been taking place for more than 60 years," said Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, in a statement. "For some of our downtown businesses, this is the biggest sale day of the year. It’s a great opportunity to check out new downtown businesses and visit old favorites for some great deals.”
