WEBB CITY, Mo. — Motorists who normally travel Madison Avenue or MacArthur Drive in Webb City may want to reroute temporarily.

The Webb City Police Department said that beginning at 9 a.m. today, contractors with the Missouri Department of Transportation will temporarily shut off the electric signal at that intersection to connect the pedestrian crossing signals to the main electric signal. Officers will be on scene to direct traffic, but motorists who want to avoid delay may want to take an alternate route.

The work is expected to take about an hour.

The contractors then will move to the Main Street and MacArthur Drive intersection at Webb City to connect the pedestrian signals to the main signal at that location.

