Dave Pettit, facilities director for the Joplin School District, lays out part of the letters that became the Hope High School sign in the wake of the 2011 Joplin tornado. Two students in the wake of the storm used duct tape to fashion an H and an E to go with the remaining O and P from the original sign to spell out HOPE. The duct tape letters were eventually lost, but the other letters are in storage at Pettit’s office.GLOBE | ROGER NOMER