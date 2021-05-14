Tornado Icons

Dave Pettit, facilities director for the Joplin School District, lays out part of the letters that became the Hope High School sign in the wake of the 2011 Joplin tornado. Two students in the wake of the storm used duct tape to fashion an H and an E to go with the remaining O and P from the original sign to spell out HOPE. The duct tape letters were eventually lost, but the other letters are in storage at Pettit’s office.GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into icons of Joplin's most brutal wound.

Ten years after the tornado, Joplin is filled with several statues, memorials and other commemorations of the disaster. But some of the most well-known icons of the recovery have yet to be displayed again, such as the Hope High School sign and the Volunteer House.

We'll catch up with those and others in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. The report will kick off a week's worth of coverage, leading up to anniversary events on May 22. Our website will feature those stories and a selection of our coverage from over the last 10 years.

In the weekend edition you'll also find reports about:

  • An update on plans for Memorial Hall.
  • A deeper look into project recommendations from a citizens' committee to the Joplin City Council.
  • A wrap-up of Missouri's legislative session, which ends today.

We hope you have a relaxing weekend.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

