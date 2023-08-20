BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City has announced that a new $30 million “Fire in the Hole” roller coaster will open in spring 2024.
The new attraction, in the park’s Fire District area, is inspired by the original “Fire in the Hole” attraction, built at Silver Dollar City in 1972. The theme park announced earlier this year that this is the final season for that attraction.
“Signifying our biggest investment in a single attraction, ‘Fire in the Hole’ continues Silver Dollar City’s strategic, multi-phased growth plan offering families opportunities to play and stay together in the heart of the Ozarks,” said Brad Thomas, president of the Silver Dollar City Co., in a statement. “Spurring the creation of The Fire District, the custom-designed ‘Fire in the Hole’ makes history as the Heartland’s largest indoor coaster. As the district’s anchor attraction, it will be a favorite rite of passage for families where one generation introduces the next generation to this adventure and where the heroes of today spark the heroes of tomorrow.”
The new roller coaster will include three drops and a quick splash landing, a custom soundtrack, lighting effects and special effects, such as using fiber optics to create a fast-burning fuse. It will be housed in a five-story, temperature-controlled building and will be nearly a third of a mile long, the theme park said in its announcement.
Its storyline is based on a fictional account of a night in the Ozark Mountains when the mining town of Marmaros was burned to the ground by a group of vigilantes called the Baldknobbers.
Silver Dollar City worked with Idaho-based Rocky Mountain Construction to custom engineer and manufacture the new roller coaster. The construction company previously worked with Silver Dollar City on its Outlaw Run roller coaster.
“Like Silver Dollar City, Rocky Mountain Construction is committed to creating custom-built ride experiences that haven’t been done before,” said Darren Torr, president of RMC, in a statement. “We loved the challenge of engineering, fabricating and installing the one-of-a-kind ‘Fire in the Hole,’ creating a new ride experience while honoring a legendary coaster. It feels fondly familiar, yet it will be daringly different.”
Pre-sales for 2024 season passes, including early line access to the new “Fire in the Hole,” will be Oct. 9-31.
To ride the original “Fire in the Hole” coaster, Silver Dollar City visitors have until Dec. 30, when the park closes for the season. The roller coaster has seen more than 25 million riders since it was built.
