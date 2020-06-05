BRANSON, Mo. — Delayed for two-plus months by the coronavirus pandemic, one of Missouri’s most popular tourist attractions is opening to the public on Monday, June 15.
The theme park, which debuted in early 1960, will cater exclusively to season ticket holders next Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14.
“Families are facing many challenges today, and we are excited to welcome them to create new and exciting memories,” said park President Brad Thomas. "Creating memories worth repeating, appropriately enough, is this year’s theme."
Under normal conditions, Thomas and other park officials would have been hyping this year’s debut of Mystic River Falls, a new water raft ride featuring an eight-story rotating lift tower and a 4 1/2-story plunge to splashdown. It replaces the Lost River of the Ozarks water raft ride. Mystic River Falls is the centerpiece of the park’s new Rivertown area, which includes the Rivertown Smokehouse and Cinnamon Bread Bakery.
Thanks to the pandemic, however, new changes announced this past week to the 1880s-themed park centers around new public safety guidelines.
“We’ve spent months planning and preparing to open within the health and safety guidance from our industry and governmental experts,” Thomas said. “The health and safety of our guests and employees have been our top priority guiding every decision we make.”
The most dramatic change for the 2020 summer will be enforced park capacity limitations. The number of people in the park at any given moment will be controlled through a new online reservation system. All season ticket holders and daily ticket guests will be required to make a reservation prior to visiting the park, purchasing date-based tickets.
“It will make it easier for our pass holders to schedule their visit to our park and ensure there is adequate capacity available,” Thomas said in a video on the theme park’s official website.
Reservations can be made online at SilverDollarCity.com/reservations or by using the park's mobile app.
Additional health and safety changes include:
• Face masks or face coverings will be required for all visitors ages 3 and older. Masks must be worn at all times except when riding water-based rides and eating meals. Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks. According to the release, all park employees will wear masks during operational hours.
• Touchless temperature screenings and a four-question health assessment will be conducted to each guest prior to park entry. Guests with a fever exceeding 100.4 degrees won’t be permitted inside the park.
• Physical distancing measures will be in place, including lines outside rides and attractions, along with marked barriers and social distancing reminders. Guests could experience limited capacity on rides and attractions as well as in certain buildings and walkways throughout the park.
• Sanitation measures by park employees have been beefed up, including high-touch areas such as railings and doorknobs. Additional sanitation system locations have been set up throughout the park.
• Indoor theater and public play areas will remain closed at this time, while seating inside the park’s various restaurants will comply with guidelines.
Silver Dollar City is celebrating its 60th year in 2020.
Other Branson attraction openings
• White Water, Silver Dollar City’s waterpark, will open June 15 and June 16 for season pass holders and then June 17 for the general public.
• The Showboat Branson Belle will reopen Saturday, June 20. Walk-up purchases are allowed, but reservations are encouraged.
