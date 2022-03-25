It’s an ugly-sounding name — sinusitis — and its symptoms, causing havoc in the center of one’s face, can feel even uglier. It’s been around since the dawn of time, and it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
So what exactly is sinusitis? To put it plainly, it’s a swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses, which are four open spaces inside the head — two to either side of the nose, and two smaller ones just above the eyebrows. Each is connected by narrow channels. This allows mucus to freely drain from the nose, which keeps things clean and free of bacteria. When the mucus flow suddenly mimics Niagara Falls, or clogs up like a mud dam, that’s when problems begin.
When the lining of the sinuses become inflamed, “it obstructs the little openings to the sinuses,” said Dr. Kent McIntire, an ear, nose and throat specialist for Freeman Health System. “That’s where you get that pressure and more fluid buildup.”
That buildup can lead to a handful of symptoms. Aside from the nasal inflammation, there’s usually a runny nose, showing off mucus ranging from yellow to green; postnasal drainage that can easily irritate the throat; a stuffed-up nose, leading to breathing from the mouth; and tenderness or pain, even swelling, around the eyes, cheeks, nose and forehead, he said.
For anyone who suffers from sinusitis — 14% of the adult U.S. population, or 37 million men and women, wage this annual war against their noses — McIntire’s statement may sound like an oversimplification. For example, Joplin’s Jonathan Marts described his sinusitis this way: “It’s like filling up your nose area with cement, so you have to breathe through the mouth, and then having someone hit you with a hammer.”
The above symptoms describe both acute and chronic sinusitis, but the former usually lasts roughly 10 days to two weeks, and can be cleared up with a powerful antibiotic and plenty of rest. Chronic sinusitis, however, is what McIntire directly deals with on an almost daily basis.
Chronic sinusitis “is where (symptoms) last over three months in duration,” he said. At that point, minor surgery may be the only solution to ease the suffering.
“We get a (computerized tomography) scan of the sinuses,” McIntire continued, “and as the little openings to the sinuses are obstructed, we’ll frequently go in there and remove little eggshell pieces of bone and lining to make those openings bigger than they are, (meaning) they are less likely to get obstructed. The air gets in and out and keeps the nose healthy, and less likely (chance) to develop pressure headaches.”
Sinusitis can strike a person at any point of the year, but usually hits during the spring, fall or winter months, McIntire said.
“We find that people turn the heat up so high in their houses, especially when they go to sleep at night, that it causes the nose to swell and get dry,” he said. “We recommend that people sleep in 60 degrees in the winter.”
And while it doesn’t matter where you live — it can hit you just as easily here in the Ozarks as in the wet areas of Oregon or the dry air of Nevada — it does seem to worsen with age, if precautions aren’t taken.
“As you age … other factors do seem to make it feel worse at times — the mucus gets thicker with age, along with medications taken, particularly blood pressure medicines,” he said. “The nose anatomy does change over a time and puts pressure on” the sinuses.
A good way to prevent sinusitis may be a cheap, over-the-counter nasal spray, he said.
“A saline spray is a good idea. We kind of consider the nose as a filter, and if you clean that filter out daily, that can go a long way to washing out the allergens and bacteria and other things that might be predispositions toward infections.”
