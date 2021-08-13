David Ingle, a 31-year-old man described by family as “a gentle giant” struggling with mental illness, was shot and killed by a Joplin police officer two years ago.
His sister, Sarah Ingle, began working with the city recently in an effort to see that her brother’s death gains meaning and accomplishes some good.
“I want David’s life to be a catalyst for change,” she told the Globe this week. “David was stigmatized his whole life. He was a victim of an unjust system that often overlooks and mistreats those who don’t think, or look, or talk like the status quo.”
David was suffering a schizophrenic episode the night of Aug. 13, 2019, when he was shot and killed by Officer Grant Meador, who later told Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators that he thought David was high on the drug flakka and that he posed a lethal threat to Meador and a second officer at the scene.
Meador, who was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting by state patrol and JPD internal affairs investigations, is no longer on the police force.
Those investigations found no evidence that David was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and it is now clear that he instead was suffering a psychotic episode. He also was unarmed.
He was shot and killed when he stood up and moved toward the officers after having been zapped with a stun gun while lying down on the street as ordered by the first officer who arrived on the scene in response to a call reporting a man running around ranting and screaming.
“There will never be words,” Sarah Ingle said, “that can right the wrongs of the precious soul lost to the act of another human being.”
Rather than continue to dwell on the mistakes made that night, she said, her family wants to see David’s death accomplish some good, and toward that end, she began meeting with Joplin city officials in June.
Mobile crisis intervention
Sarah Ingle, who lives in New York City, remembers being extremely angry when she first heard of David’s death in a 3 a.m. call from her father the night of the shooting.
She said it troubled her to the extent she sought counseling and has been in therapy for a couple of years now. She said forgiving those responsible for David’s death took a little more than a year, but she finally decided that she could continue being angry at police or do something that could save the lives of others like him in encounters with police.
She began researching the problem and discovered that as many as half of fatal encounters with law enforcement involve people with a mental illness, and that people with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other civilians.
Her concern prompted her to reach out to a community-based public safety system dubbed CAHOOTS, or Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets. Through them, she learned of collaborative efforts of police and community services in Eugene and Springfield, Oregon, that are designed to address the issue of fatal police encounters with the mentally ill.
Police are not dispatched to all calls that come into the 911 systems in those cities. About 20% of calls — those involving the homeless, addicted, intoxicated and mentally ill — are routed to a mobile team of specialists trained in mental health counseling and crisis de-escalation. The teams include a nurse or paramedic as well as a crisis worker.
“I believe if a program like that had been in place (in Joplin), David wouldn’t have died,” Sarah Ingle told the Globe.
She points out that in a recent year, of about 24,000 calls CAHOOTS answered, police backup was needed on just 150 of them.
‘The best he’d ever done’
David Ingle suffered his first psychotic break at the age of 20, according to his sister. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
In the 10 years leading up to his death, he’d had a number of encounters with police, nothing particularly violent, although a vehicle chase during one of his episodes did result in a minor crash.
But various Joplin police officers, including Meador, were familiar with him from prior incidents and knew he had a mental illness, although police have said that neither officer at the scene knew who it was when they responded the night Ingle died.
“When David was killed, he actually was doing the best he’d ever done,” his sister said.
He had just recently landed a job in construction, was attending Christ Church in Joplin and was going to meetings of Celebrate Recovery, a Christian 12-step program, she said.
They kept in touch over the years by phone calls and text messaging despite living so far apart, and David always liked to play the big brother to her, letting her know that he would always be there for her. She got to see him the Christmas preceding his death and he was doing well, she said.
“He hung out with our family and we went over to our grandmother’s house,” she said.
David got dressed up and sang songs and played his guitar along with the rest of the family, she said. He actually had many talents, she said, artistic and otherwise, including interests in math, anime, cooking and animals.
“I swear, that boy experienced the world in colors I have never seen,” she said. “If we all saw our lives in just a fragment of the way that David saw his, we would be better for it.”
That’s why she has trouble reconciling any perception of David as a lethal threat the night he was killed with the “gentle giant” she knew.
‘A good concept’
The Joplin Police Department took measures to address the handling of calls involving the mentally ill in the wake of David Ingle’s death and remain open to the particular remedy that Sarah Ingle is advocating, police Chief Sloan Rowland told the Globe.
He said the officer-involved shooting prompted the department to make changes in the training of officers with respect to contact with the mentally ill.
The department had about 10 or 12 trained crisis intervention officers at the time — about one per team of officers — and some of those had moved on from patrol. That training consisted of a 40-hour class on recognizing mental illnesses, techniques in de-escalating situations involving the mentally ill and methods of conflict resolution.
“Once we started looking at that, we made it mandatory for the entire department,” Rowland said of the training.
Newly hired officers are now required to complete the class after their police academy training, and all but one veteran officer — delayed by a COVID-19-related holdup — have now received that training. Rowland said he believes Joplin is the first police force in the state with more than 100 officers to make that training a requirement.
The department also has been working in partnership with the Ozark Center in a manner that anticipates some of what Sarah Ingle would like to see done in Joplin. The Ozark Center now has a day treatment center that operates as a kind of urgent care service for the mentally ill.
Rowland said a Zoom meeting in June with Sarah Ingle concerning her pitch for a mobile mental illness crisis intervention team came out of mediation on a wrongful death lawsuit the family filed. The city of Joplin settled the wrongful death claim with David Ingle’s family earlier this year for $425,000.
“The mobile crisis team is a good concept,” Rowland said. “It addresses the need to deal with mental health issues without involving law enforcement. The problems are how do we structure it and how do we fund it? What’s the best practice?”
‘Infinite value’
Sarah Ingle believes there are a number of ways Joplin could find the funding to implement a mobile mental illness crisis intervention team:
- The American Rescue Plan Act signed into law earlier this year allocates $3.5 billion for block grants addressing mental health and substance abuse disorders as well as $100 million for behavioral health workforce education and training.
- The CAHOOTS initiative has an act pending before Congress that would provide $25 million to states to help communities establish mobile mental health crisis response teams in communities.
- The Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Program provides state financial and technical assistance for law enforcement pilot programs that include the community policing approach advocated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
- The Department of Justice also has a Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program that awards funds for “innovative, cross-system collaboration” to help officers respond more effectively to calls involving the mentally ill.
According to Rowland, the city is exploring pilot programs that have been implemented elsewhere and is looking into the possibility of obtaining grants to fund a mobile crisis response team. He said such an effort would have to involve several “disciplines,” including mental health evaluators, emergency medical workers and social workers as well as police.
But what happened with David Ingle has spurred the city to make changes and to consider ways to see that there is no recurrence.
“It’s absolutely tragic at the end of the day,” Rowland said of the shooting.
Sarah Ingle just hopes her brother’s death can bring about a greater good.
“David’s life holds infinite value,” she said. “David’s life will be a catalyst for change. “Our hope is that by telling David’s story, it will save the lives of many.”
