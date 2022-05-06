Identical twin sisters who were born in South Korea and nearly separated as babies during their adoption will both graduate from Kansas City University-Joplin on Sunday, and their plans for the future involve working together as surgeons.
Alexis Clare and Morgan Clare, both 27, said they’re each other’s harshest critics, but also each other’s biggest fans. The first-generation medical students knew they wanted to pursue medicine since they were youngsters in grade school, and they have helped each other along the way.
“It’s a double-edged sword because we’ll always go to bat for each other and be supportive, but on the flip side, if there’s a thing that we do wrong, we’ll be sure to let the other one know,” Morgan Clare said. “It’s a constant balance of being supportive but also giving constructive criticism so that we’re always the best versions of ourselves.”
The twins said they were born in South Korea and joked that they came as “a surprise package deal” to parents Rick and Karin, who had initially planned to adopt only one baby. Instead of separating them, their parents adopted them both at 4 weeks old.
Today, nothing can keep the siblings apart. They attended the University of Florida for their undergraduate degrees and Tulane University in Louisiana for their master’s degrees.
The sisters moved to Joplin several years ago to study at KCU, which opened its Joplin campus in 2017, to one day become surgeons.
“We can’t speak highly enough of the Joplin campus, and I think it’s been really cool to see KCU’s first graduating class go through it, and think, ‘Oh, wow. I hope to be there one day,’ and now we’re here,” said Morgan Clare. “On the flip side of that, it’s nice to see all of the new incoming students and answer any questions for them.”
They’ll fulfill their dreams when they officially become doctors of osteopathic medicine on Sunday as part of the second class to graduate from the Joplin campus.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating everyone’s accomplishments, and I think this will probably be the most joyous that we’ll be for the next couple of years,” Morgan Clare said.
Alexis Clare said she’ll never forget the experiences KCU provided them, as well as the lasting friendships and connections.
“I think we’ve made a really strong friend group here,” she said. “Everyone is so different, and we all come from such different backgrounds that if it wasn’t for school, I don’t think our paths would’ve ever crossed. That’s been really fun, and I think we’ll all be friends for life.”
The Clare sisters said they both truly love the community of Joplin, and although it was a large risk moving here from Florida, they don’t regret their decision. They had heard about KCU from one of their friends, who was roommates with Marc B. Hahn, the 14th president and CEO of KCU.
After conducting research on the top medical schools in the country, they found that KCU Joplin remained No. 1 on their list and checked all of their boxes.
“Here you can find the kindest people, and they’re so supportive,” Alexis Clare said. “I think if we could do it all over again, we would choose this over and over.”
As for the future? The sisters will move this summer to Dearmont, Michigan, where they’ve been selected for the general surgery residency program for five years at Beaumont Hospital. After that, expect to see them together as they launch their careers in medicine.
“One day, my sister and I will open up our own practice, or we’ll join one together,” Alexis Clare said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.