A Stockton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:16 a.m. Saturday on Northwest 10th Lane west of Lamar in Barton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Callee Cargill, 18, driver of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Cox Barton County Hospital, Lamar.
The patrol said the northbound vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned.
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:20 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 44 three miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Olivia J. Schilling, 28, Joplin, driver of one of the vehicles, and a passenger, Brittani M. Shields, 29, Joplin, suffered moderate injuries. They were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Killian Barbe, 17, and Bran H. Stockton, 48, both of Aurora and passengers in a car driven by Terra D. Stockton, 42, Aurora, sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin. The driver was not injured.
The patrol said the eastbound Stockton vehicle slowed for congestion and was struck from behind by the Schilling vehicle.
• A Neosho man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 5:25 p.m. Friday on North Madison Street north of Webb City, the patrol said.
Steven A. Hernandez, 24, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin.
The patrol said the southbound motorcyclist attempted to avoid a vehicle that entered into the roadway. The motorcycle skidded and overturned.
