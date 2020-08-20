Skateboarders and BMX bikers were diving into the process of providing ideas for possible improvements at Ewert Park and its pool during a public input session held Thursday by the city of Joplin.
Because Ewert Park is home to a skate park, many of those enthusiasts hope any improvements involve more room for wheels. But some of them can see a place for other types of recreation there too.
"To me, this should be the biggest park for kids, for bikes, for runners. I don't want just a skate park. I want everything," said Tanner Woody, 24 and a BMX rider.
He said the pool site should be used to increase the size of the neighboring skate park, which he said gets heavy use and is often crowded.
"I'd like to see it bigger," he said, adding that he's not opposed to having some type of splash park for children along with running and walking trails and an area to accommodate people who are homeless.
Kaden Strange, 14, visits the skate park nearly every day.
"I would like them to expand the skate park any way they see fit," he said. "It would be nice to see it get bigger and have more of the community come because it gets packed daily and we run into each other. It would be nice if we could all skate together and not run into each other."
The addition of a stair set to the skate park also would be good — and "a flat rail would be cool too," he said.
Nearly every nice day that's not too hot or cold, Ryanne Cook, 30, can be found at the skate park.
"I'd like to see the skate park extended," she said, instead of having a pool at the park.
Chalise Cooper, an East Town resident who lives near the park and organizes the annual Emancipation Park Day celebration there, said that whatever the final plan turns out to be, she hopes it includes a water feature that caters to neighborhood children.
"I would like to see something that is low-maintenance for the city, more cost-efficient but also something for the children who live on this side of town that would be low-cost, easy access and accessible, so they could ride their bikes or they could walk. There are no other aquatics on this side of town," Cooper said.
A swimming pool has been part of the park for decades, and she hopes that historical feature will be retained, she said.
Pool upgrades
A remodeling of the pool that was done in 2003 has developed large cracks. At that time, the city kept the older pool basin and added to it.
Paul Bloomberg, parks and recreation director, said the cracks have developed where the new and old concrete were merged. There are similar problems with the new and old guttering in the pool structure.
"I know a lot of people in the neighborhood want to keep the pool. That's what we're here for — to hear everybody's view," Bloomberg said. "Obviously, a lot of skateboarders are coming in because they want to see a skate park expansion."
Cooper is not alone in supporting a plan for the pool.
"I would like to see an upgrade on the diving area, maybe upgrade the slides a little more and get some diving boards in there," said Max Johnson, 12. "Maybe upgrade the big blue slide (so that) you don't get stuck halfway through. Every time I go through, I get stuck."
His sister, Cierra Chauvin, 12, agrees with part of her brother's opinion.
"I like the idea of a diving board instead of having just the slides in the diving board area," she said.
Providing input
People could give input in several ways at Thursday's open house. One was to view photographs or illustrations of design ideas and mark the one they preferred with a green dot.
Another was to write down an idea on a numbered line, then write the number on a sticker and put the sticker on a map of the park to suggest where the feature should be located.
One of the most important ways to contribute to the project is to fill out an online survey that will be available until Aug. 27, the parks director said. Although about 50 people were at the input session, about 1,500 surveys have been submitted so far, Bloomberg said.
A consultant hired by the city, Waters Edge from Lenexa, Kansas, an aquatics analytics and engineering firm, brought in American Ramp Co. of Joplin on the project as part of its assignment to assemble recommendations for the park based on public input, said Lauren Ozburn, operations analyst for Waters Edge.
Members of that firm will take the input material back to Lenexa, and when the survey closes next week, "we will take a deep dive in the survey results. That survey contains a lot of data" as well as comments.
"Once we recap the public engagement, we will develop concepts based on that feedback. And there will be a few," she said. "There will not be just one concept."
They will bring that back to Joplin in a few weeks and hold another public meeting to get public opinion on those concepts. As the preferred concepts are developed, there will be other public discussions, Ozburn said.
Survey site
Residents who did not attend the public input session Thursday can fill out a survey being taken about Ewert Park and its pool. The survey is online until Aug. 27 at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh82xjifkd4xksty/start.
Commented
