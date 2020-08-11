GIRARD, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas are investigating the discovery of some human remains in western Crawford County.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department said someone out for a walk on Monday reported finding the remains at a site along 80th Street north of Kansas Highway 126.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff's office in the investigation of the discovery. The skeletal remains have been sent to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas. Identification of the deceased and cause of death remained undetermined on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Danny Smith.
