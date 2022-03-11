SkyWest Airlines has notified the U.S. Department of Transportation that it intends to terminate United Express service at Joplin and 28 other communities, the city of Joplin announced today.
The airline said a shortage of pilots is to blame. SkyWest lacks the pilots needed to meet demand and is reducing flying across its network, it said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation will prohibit SkyWest from terminating service at the Joplin Regional Airport until a replacement airline is selected and begins operations. During this period, SkyWest is expected to maintain the current daily schedule for regional jet service to Denver and Chicago.
Joplin will work to have a replacement airline selected by summer, city officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.