Flights at the Joplin Regional Airport by SkyWest Airlines will end later this year because of a pilot shortage, the city announced Friday.
Because the airline, which operates in Joplin under the United Express name, has a federal subsidy paid by U.S. Department of Transportation, the airline cannot pull out immediately. The DOT on Thursday issued an order requiring the airline to stay in service at least through June 8, according to online DOT records.
SkyWest last month notified the DOT it needed to reduce flights in 16 of 29 cities it serves under the federal subsidy program, Essential Air Service. On Thursday, SkyWest filed additional notification to end all service to the 29 cities, including Joplin. SkyWest had only been in service in Joplin since June.
The notice stated that “Although SkyWest Airlines Inc. would prefer to continue providing scheduled air service to these cities, the pilot staffing challenges across the airline industry preclude us from doing so.”
Under the terms of the subsidy contract, the DOT on Thursday issued an order requiring SkyWest to continue to provide service while it seeks replacement airlines.
Joplin city officials would not comment on the development Friday, deferring comment to the airline.
“We appreciate our partnerships and the support of the community, and we are committed to delivering a solid, reliable product through this transition. Our ground staff in Joplin will be offered various options, including transfers within the company,” SkyWest said in a statement provided to the Globe.
The company also said it will contact those who have booked flights for travel later this year to make other arrangements for their travel.
SkyWest is to provide 12 round trips a week to Denver and Chicago, the DOT order states.
The airline formerly took passengers to Houston as well, but service to that hub ended shortly after the SkyWest flights started. The annual subsidy is more than $1.2 million and was to continue through 2024.
In addition to requiring SkyWest to stay, the order notified airline carriers that those interested in bidding on the Joplin service may submit offers by April 11. If a proposal is accepted, the new airline must be ready to begin service within 60 to 90 days. The proposals can include prices with or without a subsidy, and airlines may submit more than one proposal. Offers must detail the airline’s costs to provide the service for the DOT to consider the bid.
SkyWest said in its statement, “We are eager to work with officials toward solutions that would enable us to reconnect this community to the National Air Transportation System in the future, and we are committed to remaining flexible and adjusting our plans if the situation improves more quickly than currently expected.”
Commercial air service is a needed link for business and industry, said Tony Robyn, interim co-president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Beyond the needs of our regional population and personal travel interests, the Joplin Regional Airport is important to our business and industries. The destination markets are critical hubs for those business travelers to get to other regions and business interests. For a metropolitan community area of our size, the direct flights and air service are vital and have real cost implications to our business community and future business attraction and growth opportunities,” he said.
Robyn said he hopes Joplin’s passenger counts will help attract a new airline.
When United Express started Joplin service, the largest passenger counts in decades were recorded.
There were 7,040 passengers ferried to the three hub airports. Those numbers went down as the COVID-19 pandemic continued but still reached over 6,000 last September.
SkyWest won the bid for EAS service in Joplin after American Airlines pulled out last year because of financial difficulties.
Airport Manager Steve Stockam said last year that economic factors and the pilot shortage were creating turbulent operating conditions for the airline industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.