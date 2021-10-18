Who's ready for some slime?
We've got an update on a story we first brought you in August about a father-daughter duo who were planning a slime business in Joplin. That business, Journey Through Slime Event Studio, will open this weekend with a variety of slime-making materials, sweet treats and other fun things.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of tonight's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
- The latest column from John Newby, about community growth.
- Coverage of today's hearings in Springfield on the state's redistricting process.
Have a nice Monday evening.
