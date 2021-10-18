Journey Through Slime

Journey Through Slime features a slime accessory wall in the store. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Who's ready for some slime?

We've got an update on a story we first brought you in August about a father-daughter duo who were planning a slime business in Joplin. That business, Journey Through Slime Event Studio, will open this weekend with a variety of slime-making materials, sweet treats and other fun things.

Learn more in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • Coverage of tonight's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
  • The latest column from John Newby, about community growth.
  • Coverage of today's hearings in Springfield on the state's redistricting process.

Have a nice Monday evening.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.