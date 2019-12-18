Sloan Rowland to lead Joplin Police beginning Jan. 3

Joplin’s assistant police chief Sloan Rowland has been named to lead the department starting Jan. 3.
Rowland, with 31 years in law enforcement including 16 years at the Joplin department, will succeed current Chief Matt Stewart. Stewart, who has been chief since February 2016, will retire after serving 20 years with the department.
Interim City Manager Dan Pekarek announced the selection in a statement today.
"Rowland brings a great deal of experience to this position," Pekarek said in the statement. "He has strong leadership and demonstrates excellent customer service skills needed for this top level of law enforcement. He’s worked in all divisions of the department, utilizing his expertise and specialty training received through the years. He’ll be a great asset to Joplin in this role and will be a strong resource within the City’s management team."
Rowland has served as a warrants officer, patrol corporal, and as a sergeant in the department's Internal Affairs office. He has worked in the patrol, investigations and training divisions.
He also spent 12 years on the department’s SWAT Team as a team leader, tactical supervisor and team commander.
Rowland was promoted in 2012 to lieutenant and later as captain, serving as the commander of the patrol division. He currently holds the rank of major.
He has received more than 30 awards and commendations while serving with the Joplin Police Department.
Prior to joining the Joplin force, Rowland, a native of Southeast Kansas, worked 15 years for departments in Kansas.
Rowland holds associate and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Currently, he is working on dual master’s degrees in criminal justice and Homeland Security.
He is a graduate of the Missouri Police Chiefs Command College, FBI LEEDS, and the FBI National Academy.
Rowland has served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Naval Reserve with a combined 28 years of service. He served on numerous deployments stateside and overseas while assigned to the Naval Criminal Investigation Service.
