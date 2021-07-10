By John Hacker | news@joplinglobe.com
DIAMOND, Mo. — The life of George Washington Carver, the famed Black scientist and humanitarian, was on display Saturday at the park that commemorates the place where he was born and lived out the first 11 years of his life.
The 78th annual Carver Day brought music, art and science together at the George Washington Carver Birthplace National Monument located just east of Diamond.
Dozens of people braved spotty rain showers to gather under a tent and watch guitarist Lem Sheppard, of Pittsburg, Kansas, talk about the music Carver might have listened to over a life that lasted from the end of the Civil War in 1865 to the middle of World War II in 1943.
They also dodged raindrops to walk the trail that Carver may have walked as a little boy, cultivating an interest in nature and the plants and animals in it.
Jim Heaney, superintendent of the monument, said COVID-19 restrictions limited the size of this year’s event to a few tents and no more than 40 people at a time in the Visitor’s Center, but it was better than last year, when the event had to be canceled.
“Carver Day has taken different forms over the years,” Heaney said. “The early Carver Day was really like a big old community picnic. Carver Day in recent years has been much more focused on Carver programming. We often have Carver authors here, biographers. We’ve had performing arts in some way connected to Carver or the African-American experience. The music, that’s been popular over the years. When we’re fully open, we have the peanut milk demonstrations for the kids. So it changes from year to year.”
Celebrating a legacyNathalia Burleson, Joplin, and her daughter, Adelyn Burleson, 16, Joplin, didn’t realize it was Carver Day when they came to the park Saturday morning with relatives visiting from Little Rock, Arkansas, but they were glad to have the chance to tour the park and learn more about the man known best for developing hundreds of uses for the peanut.
“I love George Washington Carver’s story, I love how he sought to help others and not just himself,” Adelyn Burleson said. “He was a very giving man; he wasn’t very selfish, and that’s very inspirational. I think we should totally look to his example of how he didn’t give the glory to himself. He gave the glory back to God, and he sought to help others.”
Nathalia Burleson said she found Carver’s life and legacy inspirational.
“We should celebrate him because he wasn’t someone who let his circumstances determine his future,” she said. “He’s somebody who decided he was going to make a difference. I love his quote where he says if you pass through this world you need to have had a reason to pass through. I think that’s super inspirational and he attributes all of his success to God, his understanding of who was God was and seeing God in nature.”
Brittany Gardner, of Joplin, and her sister, Alicia Smith, of Los Angeles, California, came to Carver Day with Smith’s son, Jalen Smith, 15, and talked about their tradition of visiting the monument on Carver Day.
They said their grandparents, William and Betty Smith, of Joplin, were friends with one of the founders of the monument and used to bring them out here as kids.
“They used to take us here every year, so we’re continuing the tradition with this one, which is her son,” Gardner said. “I think for just Black historians this park means a lot because when it comes to celebrating Black history, I think George Washington Carver is a huge piece of that. So to have something that recognizes him is a big deal.”
Alicia Smith said the monument trail is one of her favorite walks.
“This is a tradition we’re continuing, and I love the field here,” she said. “You don’t get this in California. This nature, the prairie, the peacefulness, the quiet, that’s why I love coming out here. It’s one of my favorite places to be.”
Celebrating the monumentThe date of the event, the second weekend in July, celebrates the date President Franklin Roosevelt signed federal legislation on July 14, 1943, that established the monument.
That was only a few months after Carver’s death in January of that year.
It took another 10 years for the land to be purchased and basic facilities to be built. It was on July 14, 1953, that the park opened to the public as a national monument.
Curtis Gregory, park ranger and unofficial historian, said the establishment of the monument was the result of a grass roots effort in Newton County that reached out to prominent politicians and convinced them to honor Carver.
“The efforts really started around 1941, Carver was still alive, he kind of knew about this interest,” Gregory said. “He seemed to be in favor of it. I know that Richard Pilant (Newton County native and professor at Washington University in St. Louis who pushed for the monument in the 1940s) had visited Carver several times about it and he seemed to be OK, he thought it was a nice gesture.
“It was a grassroots organization who worked closely with Congressman Dewey Short and Sen. Harry Truman. This organization went on a letter-writing campaign, they wrote to famous people all over the country for their support of the national monument, it was a group that reached out to many and they worked closely with the senator and congressman.”
Gardner said the monument was first in a number of ways.
“It was the first park in the Park Service dedicated to an African-American and the first park dedicated to an individual besides a president,” Gardner said. “It was a pretty big deal, it is a big deal, what this park has become, there’s no doubt about that.”
Superintendent Heaney said Carver’s life covers so many different areas besides his work in the lab with the peanut and other crops at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.
“It’s a small park with a big story,” Heaney said. “We also examine other aspects of Carver’s life throughout the year. Most of our programming is directly linked to Carver’s life and it’s significant, but we also have programming on the wider African American experience.
“I’ve worked in several national parks — in Mississippi, in Massachusetts, on the other side of the state in St. Louis — and it’s all been a great experience, but I can say that here in this area we have tremendous community support. It is very heartening. I mean from nonprofit partners to volunteers, we have a very robust volunteer program, the media has always been very generous with us, so it’s something I really, really appreciate. I’d like to give a general thank you to the public for their support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.