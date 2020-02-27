A Joplin family whose two-story home was in flames and billowing smoke last weekend credits the swift action of emergency personnel and working smoke alarms for saving their lives.
The Joplin Fire Department received a residential structure fire call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South Jackson Avenue. The fire was caused by the "improper disposal of a cigarette” on the front porch, according to Jim Furgerson, Joplin fire chief. The fire report said that wind gusts reached up to 16 mph that morning.
Homeowner Amanda Whitlock said that two 12-year-olds, two 14-year-olds and a 5-year-old were inside the home.
“I love how Joplin PD patrolled the area and that an officer helped them get out,” Whitlock said. “He went back in to check to see if anyone else was in the house. I want to say thank you to the officer who helped my kids out and the fire department for saving the house. It’s a big eye-opener.”
Whitlock and her husband, Joseph, were down the street when the fire broke out.
“My son, Nicholas, he was at the house watching my other children, Naveah and Tristen,” Whitlock said. “Nick also had two friends who were spending the night, and they were all downstairs. We were going to put her (the 5-year-old) to sleep up in her room, but we had the camera to watch her. We told them we’d be back shortly. Me and my husband and our friends that we had over at the house were on the front porch, and our friend thought he put the cigarette out completely.”
While the parents were out, they received a call from their home security system saying there was a fire. Whitlock said they had their alarm system upgraded about two months ago, and they were notified about the fire immediately.
“When my husband told me about the fire, I started running towards the house in panic mode,” she said. “Seeing my house on fire when we got there, I pushed the officers away and asked where are my kids. I grabbed all of my kids, hugged them, kissed them and thanked God that they were protected in the house."
The first fire unit arrived four minutes later, and firefighters began controlling the blaze that began spreading from the front porch toward the rest of the home. The fire was brought under control by several engines by 1 a.m. The occupants inside all escaped safely, and no injuries were reported.
The Joplin Fire Department posted a video of the home’s surveillance footage to its Facebook page on Monday to highlight the importance of fire alarm systems and evacuation plans. As of Thursday afternoon, the footage of the incident as it unfolded has over 1,000 views and has been shared about 4,700 times.
It has also garnered interest from national media outlets including CNN, and Furgerson said he’s had media outlets from as far away as Wisconsin reach out to the department.
“We preach this every day that working smoke detectors save lives,” he said. “It was never more evident than that video. And that’s why this video is so important. This had a great outcome because there were working smoke detectors.”
Studies show more than 60 percent of deadly U.S. fires occur in homes that don’t have any smoke alarms or have alarms that aren’t functioning properly due to dead batteries or some other problem, according to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety’s website.
The viral video shows Whitlock’s daughter Naveah, 5, asleep on the couch downstairs. Bright flames can be seen illuminating through the front windows before breaking through the glass. Naveah begins to cough, but she doesn’t seem to wake up or notice the fire until the smoke detector goes off. The flames then inch toward the stairwell.
“As you watch that video unfold, you see the smoke creeping through the door, you actually hear the child cough as the smoke starts to irritate her, but she doesn’t wake up,” Furgerson said. “Then you see the fire break through the window, and she still doesn’t wake up until that smoke detector sounds.”
Nick, Whitlock’s 14-year-old son, can be heard in the background screaming, “Fire! There’s a fire!” and helps lead the children out of the house. The video then cuts to a second video camera near the garage that shows them running out the back door to a safe spot.
Arthur Brophy, a patrol officer with the Joplin Police Department, was patrolling the area when the fire started and made sure that everyone got out safely before additional help arrived. He's the officer seen running to the house in the video.
“An officer in the area arrived on scene and was able to assess the situation,” Ferguson said. “As he went around the back, he met the kids on the back porch and was able to guide them to the front of the house to meet with their parents.”
The fire caused moderate damages to the residence, which was built in the 1800s. Whitlock said she believes the home was built by one of Joplin's founders.
“I wanted to share the video with the fire department because it’s good for people to know that ADT security systems and smoke alarms do save people’s lives,” she said. “You need to have security cameras in place too, no matter what.”
The family is now staying in a hotel with the help of the American Red Cross but plans to rebuild the home in the near future. Family members do need additional help clearing out items in the home on Sunday and Monday. They also need a temporary foster parent for their Alaskan Malamute-husky mix.
Those who want to volunteer may email Amanda Whitlock at afillmore79@gmail.com.
Free detectors
Most fire departments, including Joplin's, offer free smoke detectors to the public. Individuals can visit their nearest fire station and request one or visit the Joplin main fire station at 303 E. Third St. Another way to request a smoke detector is to contact the American Red Cross, which partners with fire departments as well. To participate in the Sound the Alarm program, Missouri residents can contact their local Red Cross chapter or register online at www.getasmokealarm.org.
