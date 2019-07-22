Smoke-testing of sewer lines in Joplin will be done this week in the Royal Heights neighborhood.
A city engineering contractor, TREKK Design Group, is doing the work to look for openings in the city's sanitary sewer lines that would allow rainwater to infiltrate.
TREKK recently tested lines in east-central Joplin.
Boundaries of the area crews now are testing include Jaccard Street to Whitney Way and St. Louis Avenue to Range Line Road. A map of the smoke testing area is posted on the city of Joplin’s website: www.joplinmo.org/smokemap.
It is anticipated that the work in that neighborhood will be done in five to seven days.
Smoke-testing is done by forcing a nontoxic, odorless smoke into sewer lines. The smoke leaks out of cracks and openings in the sewer lines, enabling workers to mark where the smoke escapes.
The smoke also will follow lateral lines and escape through roof vents of houses. City officials said that sometimes the smoke will enter a house or building through floor drains or the plumbing system. If that happens, a resident should be able to get rid of the smoke by opening some windows.
Residents will be notified about where the crews are working by placing door hangers on houses. Those hangers will include instructions on filling floor drains and P-traps with water to prevent smoke seepage if they wish.
Portable signs also will be posted in the areas where the work is being done.
TREKK personnel also will provide assistance and answer questions of residents. They will be wearing identification, and their vehicles will be marked so they are identifiable.
The city has been working to fix the problems with rainwater inundating the sanitary sewer system and treatment plants since 2008. The overflows can contaminate the streams into which the plants discharge.
The system is being operated under an order with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources with a schedule to make repairs to reduce overflow issues from excess stormwater infiltration.
Before the new agreement was approved in May, the city had been operating the sewer system under a voluntary compliance agreement that had been in place since December 2011 while a plan was developed to address peak flow discharges at the treatment plants.
That agreement establishes a schedule for work to be completed and sets out fines if the schedule is not met.
Also, the city has undertaken a number of repair projects that have included inspecting and filling holes or cracks in the sewer line system and upgrading lift systems.
The city prepared a hydraulic model that allows evaluation of the system’s efficiency such as identifying bottlenecks so fixes can be tailored to the problems illustrated by the model rather than guessing what repairs should be made.
