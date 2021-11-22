Ten people, including three incumbents, have signaled interest in running for Joplin City Council.
The 10 have picked up nominating petitions for five seats that will be filled in the April 5 election. All of the seats carry four-year terms.
Those who currently hold general seats that will be on the ballot are Mayor Ryan Stanley, Doug Lawson and Anthony Monteleone. Zone seats to be filled are held by Gary Shaw, Zone 1, and Diane Reid Adams, Zone 4.
The nominating period opened Nov. 16, and incumbents who have obtained petitions for nomination so far are Shaw, Reid Adams and Monteleone.
One of the others seeking nomination, Mark Farnum, also has obtained a petition to try to become certified as a candidate in Zone 4, the seat currently held by Reid Adams. No one has yet sought a petition for Zone 1, Shaw's seat. All other petitions were obtained by people indicating interest in general seats.
They are Kate Spencer, Brian Evans, Brad Esterline, Jon Buck, Eileen Donnelly and Josh Shackles.
Petitions must be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 11. Potential candidates for general seats must obtain 150 signatures of residents who are registered voters. To run for a zone seat, half the 150 signatures must come from eligible voters within the zone. A map of the four zones is available on the city’s website at joplinmo.org.
In order to be eligible for candidacy, residents must be a qualified voter who has lived in Joplin at least four years and sign a declaration of candidacy to that effect. Those who pick up nominating petitions must show their voter identification card to the city clerk to obtain petitions.
There also are state campaign finance regulations regarding City Council candidates. Details about those can be obtained from the county clerk or the state’s Ethics Commission.
The city clerk can provide a booklet with information about election guidelines to those who are interested in potentially serving on the council. The booklet also is available on the city’s website at www.joplinmo.org/electionguide.
More information is available at the city clerk's office on the second floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St., or by calling 624-0820, ext. 1220.
