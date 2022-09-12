Solace House of the Ozarks is planning its second annual golf tournament for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Briarbrook Golf Course in Carl Junction.
A four-man scramble will begin at 9 a.m. The cost is $75 per person to play; register as a team of four or as an individual. Mulligans will cost $10 and can be purchased with cash at the event.
A number of prizes, including gift cards, a custom putter with a cover and $200 in cash, will be awarded.
Sponsorships also are being sought for $250 per hole.
To register or to sponsor a hole, go to solacehouseoftheozarks.com. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.