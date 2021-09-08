CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The first Solace House of the Ozarks golf tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at Briarbrook Golf Course in Carl Junction.
This will be a four-man scramble with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The fee is $75 per person. A catered lunch, featuring Boomers Bar-B-Q, will be provided. Prizes will be awarded and raffle tickets will be available.
Mulligans will be available for $10 cash on the day of the event.
To register to play or sponsor a hole for $250, visit www.solacehouseoftheozarks.com/2021-golf-tournament-registration.
Solace House of the Ozarks provides end-of-life care to guests who use a hospice service but are unable to stay in their own homes.
