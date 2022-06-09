WEBB CITY, Mo. — Solace House of the Ozarks will host "Denim & Diamonds 2022" from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Red Barn, 9164 Missouri Highway 43.
The fundraiser will feature barbecue from Boomers in Carthage, live music by Lonnie Hulette, and line dance lessons and demonstrations by the Sassy Shufflers. The guest speaker will be Dr. Bob Arnce.
Cash prizes sponsored by local hospice agencies will be given hourly for health care providers.
Tickets are $30 per person and include dinner and dessert. They can purchased at www.solacehouseoftheozarks.com or by emailing solacehouseoftheozarks@gmail.com.
Solace House of the Ozarks is a nonprofit organization offering end-of-life care in the Joplin area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.