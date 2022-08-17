An unusual solar storm, similar to one that sparked colorful northern lights as far south as Colorado and Nebraska in April, is heading our way and could hit Earth’s magnetic field Thursday.
The website spaceweather.com says a possible cannibal CME, or coronal mass ejection event, could could happen this week as two solar storms racing toward Earth could arrive at the same time.
“In other words, the second CME might overtake and gobble up the first, creating a mishmash of the two,” the website said in a post Tuesday. “Cannibal CMEs contain tangled magnetic fields and compressed plasmas that sometimes spark strong geomagnetic storms.”
The sun hurled the first coronal mass ejection at Earth on Sunday. Then a second CME left the sun Monday and is moving faster than the first one.
NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center website is issuing a G3, or strong solar storm watch, beginning Thursday, when computer models indicate the arrival of more than one CME arriving in the vicinity of Earth’s orbit that day.
According to NASA, a coronal mass ejection is a cloud of electrified magnetic gas weighing billions of tons that is ejected from the sun and hurled into space at speeds of between 12 miles per second and 1,250 miles per second.
A NASA news release on cannibal CMEs has animations of what happens when the sun ejects two CMEs in the same direction at different times and at different speeds. The animations can be seen on the web at svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/20067.
The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are created when solar storms hit Earth’s magnetic field and electrifies gasses in the Earth’s upper atmosphere around the North Pole.
The stronger the solar storm, the farther south the aurora can be seen.
In November 2004, a powerful solar storm sparked bright auroras visible to the naked eye from places around Joplin and away from city lights.
Other strong solar storms have generated auroras that were detectable in long-exposure photos taken on digital cameras.
People interested in trying to see the northern lights should try to get away from city lights and allow their eyes to adjust to the darkness for about 30 minutes.
A similar set of solar storms was launched from the sun in late March and hit the Earth on April 1 and sparked auroras as far south as Iowa and Nebraska.
