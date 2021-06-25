REEDS, Mo. — On the 71st anniversary of the day the North Korean army invaded South Korea to start that almost-forgotten war, Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, missing and presumed killed in that conflict was finally returned home and buried between his mother and father in a cemetery in Reeds.
Led by motorcyclists with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 4-9, Joplin, the hearse carrying Alumbaugh’s remains, followed by a procession of about three dozen vehicles, traveled from Ulmer Funeral Home in Carthage to Fairview Avenue and Fir Road to Reeds Cemetery, where Alumbaugh was laid to rest.
Those veterans joined others in creating a ring of American flags around the family and mourners at the short burial service, and a color guard played taps and fired a 21-gun salute to honor Alumbaugh on his return.
Alumbaugh, an ambulance driver and medic with a unit in the U.S. Army’s 7th Infantry Division, had been missing since Nov. 28, 1950, when he was last seen with his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
More than 100 people gathered to help the Alumbaugh nieces and nephews welcome home their long-lost uncle. All five of Alumbaugh’s brothers and sisters died before he was found, although blood samples from Lloyd Alumbaugh’s sister Mary Meyer and brother James Alumbaugh, collected in 1993 by the Army, provided the DNA needed to identify the fragmented remains.
“It might shock you, but until now, recently, no one could go to find the bodies, the missing parts of the soldiers. Until, and you might not even like to hear this, Donald J. Trump,” said Chaplain Ron Boldman, who officiated at the short burial service. “He went and met with Kim Jong Un in Singapore and said I want the bodies back, and he agreed and sent 55 boxes of remains. Lloyd was one of them they could find (using DNA) from his sister Mary and his brother.
“So it’s been a long, long struggle. No one likes to lose their loved one and no one likes to sit and wait, and a chaplain, no chaplain, likes to go to a home to inform the parents that their children have either been killed or missing in action. But he’s home.”
Family memories
Few people remain who can say they met Lloyd Alumbaugh before he enlisted in the Army in 1948 and shipped out for Korea in 1950.
Wes Alumbaugh, of Carthage, a nephew and the oldest living relative of Alumbaugh, said he was a year and a half old when his uncle went missing in Korea.
“He enlisted in 1948, so I don’t have any memories about him,” Wes Alumbaugh said, standing next to another nephew, Bynum Alumbaugh. “The only stories I can remember them talking about him was skating was really big in the 1940s and 1950s, skating at the skating rinks. I guess this guy could skate around everybody.”
Wes Alumbaugh said the family told stories about Alumbaugh and his prowess on roller skates at the Carthage Skating Rink, which still stands today in Municipal Park.
Connie Hoover, a niece shared a letter Alumbaugh sent to his brother, William Alumbaugh, dated Sept. 22, 1950, that provides a snapshot into his thoughts about a month before he died in combat in the far north part of the Korean peninsula.
In the letter, Alumbaugh says he arrived at the port of Inchon that day on a ship after a two week voyage and witnessed a Russian made Yak fighter plane drop bombs on the ship in the harbor that missed. The plane then get shot down.
“You finally answered my question about the boats, and I suppose you still have my roller skates, don’t you?” Alumbaugh wrote. “They probably aren’t any good by now. My ambulance is all worn out, I don’t expect it to go very far. The rear end needs something done to it and I don’t know just what.”
Missing in action
Alumbaugh went missing in the opening days of the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, a fighting retreat by American and United Nations forces in the face of an overwhelming surprise attack by the Chinese army.
The Chinese had warned U.N. Commander Gen. Douglas MacArthur of consequences if his armies approached the Yalu River, the border between China and North Korea, but MacArthur ignored those warnings.
In late November, Alumbaugh was a medic with units of the 7th Infantry Division that took up positions on the banks of the Chosin Reservoir on mountainous terrain in bitter cold temperatures.
Those units prepared to attack the North Koreans and Chinese when the Chinese soldiers struck in overwhelming numbers and drove those units back.
Alumbaugh was last seen alive on Nov. 28, 1950, at the very start of the battle around the Chosin Reservoir.
Chaplain Boldman talked about the action and the terrible conditions Alumbaugh and his fellow soldiers faced.
“They were pushing into North Korea ... in a mountainous area, very dangerous, very steep, hairpin curves, and think, 30 below zero,” Boldman said. “They were going to go help and replace the 5th Marines. The Marines were in there first, they’re always in everything first, you find that out about Marines. Then the Army was sent in to back them up, so while they were there, they had a surprise attack by the Chinese volunteer force coming in to help North Korea. The Chinese military has millions of soldiers. Sgt. Alumbaugh and his crew were greatly outnumbered. They just keep coming. They just keep coming, and it was dark, and there was all kinds of chaos where he was. You can kind of feel where he was. It was a terrible situation to begin with, how he died — not for sure. Missing in action is all they knew.”
Homecoming
Wes Alumbaugh said he was shocked at the crowd that gathered at the tiny cemetery on the east side of Jasper County north of Reeds.
“The crowd is overwhelming,” he said. “It’s hard for me to talk about that, I didn’t think it would look like this today to tell you the truth. It just closed one more chapter of the family’s life. Me and Bynum would have liked to see our dad or his older brother, some of the siblings see this.”
George Bedell, of Stella, was one of the members of the Combat Veterans Association who accompanied the hearse from Carthage to the cemetery and held a flag to honor Alumbaugh.
“It was very important to be here, being a fellow veteran,” Bedell said. “It is a privilege and an honor to be here today to be able to hold the flag for one of our fallen heroes and have him come back. And I give a big salute to President Trump for dealing with this and getting our heroes back home to American soil. There are far too many who are still out there, but it’s good to see him home.”
Another member of the group, Scott Burris, of Neosho, agreed.
“To me it’s an honor,” Burris said. “A Korean War vet who gets to finally come home, and it’s such an honor to be a part of that. After 71 years, it’s long overdue that he gets to come home and be laid to rest, and it’s an honor to be a part of that.”
