A new solid waste master plan being formulated for Joplin will contain recommendations that recycling options be expanded and that things such as yard waste be handled differently.
The plan is being put together by the Burns and McDonnell consulting firm of Kansas City. Residents can learn more about the recommendations during an event in front of City Hall, 602 S. Main St., this week at the downtown Third Thursday festival. Input from residents also will be taken during that event to include in the final plan that will be submitted in October.
Julie Davis, a Burns and McDonnell representative, outlined the recommendations and the steps to arrive at them at a City Council meeting last week.
The plan is intended to help Joplin reduce what is sent to landfills over the next 20 years.
The purpose of having a plan was explained at an April meeting in which residents were asked to answer survey questions that were then used to form the recommendations.
"The necessity of the master plan itself is for the city to start figuring out a way to reduce our load of trash that goes to the landfills and how we can recycle or reuse some items in a better way,” said Lynden Lawson, the city’s assistant public works director, at that meeting.
By hiring a company to produce a master plan, the city's current practices on trash and recycling collection could be evaluated to develop ways the city's goals could be met to reduce waste that goes into landfills, Lawson said.
Services that have been evaluated are trash pickup, curbside recycling pickup, recycling center operations, yard waste disposal for composting and tree limb drop-off that provides chipped mulch for use by residents.
Davis said the consultants worked with city staff and with the city's Solid Waste Advisory Commission to set goals for the study. She said the goal set was to identify affordable waste management to achieve as much reduction in disposal as possible.
They reviewed the way the city's trash, recycling items and yard waste are collected and handled now, Davis said. They aso obtained input from staff, received more than 500 responses from residents on the survey and put on an open house.
All of Joplin's residential trash goes to a Kansas landfill. That's important, Davis said, because tipping fees pay for grants to fund waste programs, so Joplin is generating funds that go to places in Kansas rather than here.
One of the reasons for the Kansas disposal is because that state allows yard waste to be deposited in landfills while Missouri does not, Davis said.
The bulk of refuse, nearly 83%, is trash collected at curbside. Recycling collected at curbside constitutes only 1.4% of waste disposal.
Of the 500 survey results, slightly more than 250 people strongly agreed with having curbside recycling and more than 100 support it, they said. About 50 respondents were against or strongly against curbside recycling.
Recommendations reached in the draft report include:
• Include curbside recycling in the city franchise contract for all residents with weekly service aligned with trash day. Residents would be able to opt out if they do not want the recycling service.
• Bulky item disposal should be reduced to once monthly or quarterly in limited quantities rather than unlimited with no restrictions on frequency and continue to offer subsidized dropoff at a transfer station.
• Institute charges for those who wish to have more than one cart for trash and one for recycling.
• Require yard waste to be bagged in paper bags for either pickup year-round or leaf pickup in fall so that leaves don't collect on streets and in storm drains.
Davis also said the Joplin Recycling Center should be expanded to provide more space for recycling visits and for baling recyclables.
Services for tree limb and yard waste drop-off should in one location.
Yet to be determined are the costs for the services. That will have to be done when bids for trash and curbside recycling are taken in a couple of years. The current five-year contract that went into effect in July 2021 made curbside recycling pickup every two weeks rather than weekly, and it is not on the same day of week as trash collection in some neighborhoods.
Council member Christina Williams, who formerly served on the Solid Waste Commission, concurred with the conclusions, saying the commission discussed some of the same things.
Council member Phil Stinnett said Joplin residents have been vocal about their preferences regarding trash and recycling, and he questioned whether the recommendations would increase costs.
Councilman Chuck Copple said he has seen frustration at the wait times at the recycling center.
When the city bid trash and recycling contracts the past two times, officials met with strong opposition to changing companies for trash and recycling pickup and with requiring that all residents pay for curbside recycling.
Many people on fixed incomes or who use the recycling center at no charge did not want to pay for curbside recycling.
