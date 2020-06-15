The past and the future were very much on the minds of the dozens of marchers who walked early Monday night on Joplin’s Main Street during the Silent Solidarity Walk.
Marchers, led by about a dozen children, marched from City Hall to two locations of past racial injustices to remind themselves of how far the city has come from its sometimes painful roots and to celebrate the efforts they are making to move toward a more diverse and inclusive Joplin.
The first stop was the old Fox Theater, 415 S. Main St., which now houses the Central Assembly Christian Life Center.
The Fox Theater was opened on Nov. 30, 1930, and was praised for its ornate beauty, but Sergio Rizo, one of the organizers of the walk, told the crowd the theater was missing one feature common in most other theaters.
“It was not to be a place of welcome to all members of the community,” he said. “Not having a balcony meant the exclusion of blacks from this fine establishment.”
The second stop on the walk was a parking lot on the corner of Second Street and Wall Avenue where on April 15, 1903, a 20-year-old black man named Thomas Gilyard was lynched after he was accused of killing a local police officer.
“For Gilyard, there was no justice as he was hanged by a mob of people who broke into the city jail, dragged him from his cell and hanged him in the street in broad daylight,” Rizo said. “A crowd of 3,000 men, women and children who declared themselves judge, jury and executioner. He claimed innocence but never received a trial, an event reflecting the history of violence against black people even in our own city of Joplin.”
Rizo said remembering the past was important, but the walk was a celebration of a big step forward for Joplin — the Joplin City Council’s adoption of a diversity and inclusion proclamation written by the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Work Group of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Rizo, who co-chaired the committee, said the proclamation defined a number of terms and declared that Joplin values diversity.
“We define diversity, we define inclusivity, and we define belonging because we think those three go together,” Rizo said. “I think the main point to take away is this, we really do value diversity, and in order to do that, we have to be able to dialogue and have difference, otherwise we just have uniformity. And that is the hard part of diversity, it is taxing. It took us several months to come up with one page, but I think it makes us better.”
Katheryn Wilson, pastor of the South Joplin Christian Group and a part of the chamber group, said the proclamation spells out what it means when people say they will not tolerate discrimination.
“It means all of us in the community should be able to enjoy and build life together, not exclude anyone,” Wilson said. “So it spells out what all of those diverse groups are across all the spectrum of humankind, and I think it’s important for people to hear that and to embrace that if we’re going to build a growing community.”
Proclamation
A diversity resolution posed by Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce can be found at http://www.joplinmo.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/6400?fileID=33676.
