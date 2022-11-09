Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University will host a solo exhibition by artist Holly Laws titled "Loop."

The multimedia installation will be open to the public until Dec. 1. A talk with the artist is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 202 of the art and design building, with a reception to follow at 7 p.m.

"Loop" travels through time and history, employing objects both found and fabricated, spliced bits of home movie footage and a multilayered blanket of sound.

Laws is currently an associate professor of art at the University of Central Arkansas, where she teaches classes in sculpture and 3D design.

