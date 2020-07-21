Several communities within an hour's drive of Joplin have recently passed citywide mask ordinances, presenting safe options for residents who still want to vacation this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials in Bentonville, Arkansas, last week unanimously voted in favor of a mask ordinance that requires face coverings inside all businesses within city limits. Just two days later, Springfield officials approved a similar ordinance. Both mandates follow the ordinance approved by Joplin city officials that went into effect on July 11.
Both communities boast popular tourist attractions that are within a lazy afternoon’s drive of Joplin. Each community has an attraction that ranks at or near the top of its respective state’s tourist spots — including Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville and Bass Pro Shops' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum in Springfield.
“I’ll mask up and go anywhere just to be able to go,” Joplin resident Jane Marquardt Goade said. “We went to Florida and social distanced on the beach and ate at outdoor restaurants away from people and wore a mask when we were asked to and had a delightful time. If that’s what it takes until this is over or we get clear answers, it’s what I’ll do.”
For area residents itching to take a safe mini-vacation this summer but who might be worrying about their safety or the safety of others due to COVID-19, the new mask ordinances should make some feel a lot more at ease.
“Absolutely, I feel better knowing that (Northwest Arkansas) has an enforceable mandated mask requirement for all," said Shari Brogan, of Pittsburg, Kansas. "We definitely would not have ventured out in the last several months because of the high potential of those not wearing masks. I feel safer in the Kansas City area compared to here (in Southeast Kansas) since the vast majority are wearing masks most everywhere.”
"I finally feel safer than I have at any time since March 13,” said Michael Lloyd Gregory, of Joplin. Before mask ordinances, “I have greatly limited my time away from home and have never gone anywhere without a mask.”
Here are some weekend vacation locations protected by citywide mask ordinances:
• Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville reopened to the public on June 10 with new safety measures and social distancing requirements in place.
Face masks or coverings are required at all times inside and outside for anyone aged 10 or older; free timed tickets are available, with walk-ups welcome as capacity allows. The rule is 30 guests per 15 minutes, or five people per 1,000 square feet of public space.
Galleries will be open, but interactive works of art will not be in use. Hands-on engagements, including audio guides, will be suspended until further notice.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, James Turrell’s “Skyspace: The Way of Color,” Yayoi Kusama’s "Infinity Mirrored Room" and the Studio art-making space will remain closed until further notice due to limited space for social distancing.
• The Momentary in Bentonville, which brings together contemporary visual, performing and culinary arts, reopened on June 10. Masks and face coverings are required at all times for all visitors. Masks are available upon entry and at outdoor events and venues for those who do not have one.
Timed tickets are no longer required, but officials said safety is still a priority. Staff will continue to monitor visitors entering and exiting the building to ensure proper distancing is taking place.
• Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium is located next to the Bass Pro Shops headquarters store in Springfield. It was recently voted the No. 1 aquarium in North America by USA Today. Visitors can find a 1.5 million-gallon aquarium holding more than 800 live animals, including sharks, octopus, eels and otters.
All guests must wear a face covering at all times while inside the building, with the exception of children 11 and younger. All guests must consent to a temperature check before entering the facility. Tickets are available for timed entries; they can be purchased and reserved online.
