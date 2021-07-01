Fireworks

Aidan Kester, Kaydin Ballard and Jaylen McGill, incoming sophomores at Joplin High School, work Wednesday at a fireworks stand on North Main Street in Joplin. The effort is the band program's major fundraising activity. It last year alone raised more than $6,000.

GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared ourselves for the oohs and aahs of fireworks.

Stands selling the ebullient explosives are opening, and some of those are helping raise funds for charitable causes. We'll have more about them and a review of safety procedures in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

We'll also feature reports about:

  • The Joplin Board of Education meeting to set a final maximum price for Dover Hill Elementary School.
  • An audit of the city of Purcell driven by citizen petition.
  • Missouri's attorney general asking the Supreme Court for a ruling on a 2019 abortion law.

