While unemployment benefit claims are evidence of workers across the country being laid off, some local companies say they are hiring in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
"If people need work, we have plenty of work," said Carla Hess, branch manager, of Adecco, a staffing service that focuses on permanent and temp-to-hire. They are located at 2639 E. 32nd St.
"We have about 50 openings, 99 percent are going to be full time," she said Monday.
They include production line, shipping and receiving, and janitorial jobs.
"A lot of our food manufacturers definitely ramped up," she said. "We are seeing a high volume of work in that area."
As some businesses close their doors, and others reduce staff to help control the spread of COVID-19, Bubba Evansco, outreach coordinator for the Southwest Missouri Workforce Investment Board, wants those who have lost jobs to know that some area companies are hiring.
They have scheduled a virtual job fair for Wednesday.
"This is our true first virtual job fair," he said, explaining that the jobs are to be listed online at sectorready.org/temp.
"In the past we always backed it up by being able to come to a job center. Setting the date was to get the employers to act quickly. The bottom line is they can go online as long as they want."
Employers large and small are participating, including Adecco, several hospitals and others.
"We just put the information out on Friday and already we have 15 employers participating with ... with literally hundreds of jobs," Evansco said Monday.
Ajinomoto Foods North America is another that is participating, said Autumn Sweet, of Joplin, human resources generalist. The company makes frozen appetizers at its plant.
As of Monday, she said, they have 15 production jobs and two warehouse openings.
"We have had an increase due to the crises, there has been an increase in demand," she said.
Also hiring is Jasper Products, which makes nutritional beverage products such as protein shakes and meal replacements.
"We are hiring at the moment. We've got at least 40 positions we are trying to fill," said Scott Denny, director of human resources, noting that demand has been up because of concerns about COVID-19. "Candidates can apply, and we will also have advertising in the Globe this Sunday related to the positions."
Another company that is hiring is Walmart. The retailer announced over the weekend that it will be hiring 150,000 people for full-time, part-time and temporary positions in distribution centers and fulfillment centers. The nearest distribution center is in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Greg Smith, Walmart’s head of supply chain, said in a statement: “We’re growing, expanding and looking for more people who want to make a difference providing for customers.”
The company said people who apply online and get hired and begin working in as little as 24 hours.
Depending on location, distribution center work start between $17 and $18 per hour, fulfillment center work starts anywhere between $15 and $19 per hour. These numbers also reflect a new, temporary pay increase for fulfillment center employees. From now through Memorial Day, pay for employees in fulfillment centers will increase $2 per hour.
Other national employers that have announced hiring plans are:
• Dollar General will hire up to 50,000 workers by the end of April. The company on Monday said that most of the jobs will be temporary, but that some may be long term.
• Papa John’s is hiring up to 20,000 people with demand for pizza elevated. The need for new workers is so great, the company said Monday that interviews can turn into punching the clock on the same day. Domino's said last week it plans to hire 10,000 people as delivery drivers, pizza makers, managers and truck drivers.
• CVS Health also announced Monday that it is looking to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. The company is also giving employee bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to workers required to be at its stores.
• And as the trend toward online shopping accelerates, Amazon is hiring 100,000 people to fulfill orders.
