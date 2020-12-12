Joplin has joined a growing list of American cities in which some public officials find themselves at odds with some of those who insist masks and other pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional.
Tensions have prompted police to station extra officers to provide security at City Council meetings recently, as council members considered whether to tighten restrictions to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.
After a Nov. 19 council vote to reinstate a mask mandate, the opponents restarted an effort to recall the six council members who voted for the ordinance requested by representatives of the city’s health care institutions. The measure will remain in effect until Feb. 28, if no revisions are enacted.
The petitions target Mayor Ryan Stanley, Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez, and council members Diane Reid Adams, Anthony Monteleone, Chuck Copple and Christina Williams.
Three of the nine members of the council — Doug Lawson, Phil Stinnett and Gary Shaw — are not subject to the recall effort because they voted against the requirement.
“Overall, we are seeing a pattern of our representatives doing things that are not in accordance with our laws,” contends the organizer of the petition drive, Abbie Covington.
Covington and others have questioned council members at previous meetings about whether they have read the state constitution and accused council members of violating their oaths of office by enacting pandemic controls.
“The City Council members who voted in favor of the mask mandate to protect the public health of our community did not violate their oath of office nor any component of the U.S. Constitution or Missouri Constitution,” said Nicole Shoaf, an attorney and associate professor of political science at Missouri Southern State University.
“It is also important to note that it is also not clear what the majority of Joplin residents think about the mask mandate,” she said. “The public has not voted on the issue directly and no scientific polling has been conducted. Although most of the people who have been speaking out at the City Council meetings may be opposed to the mask mandate, this does not necessarily reflect the views of the community at large.”
Covington, asked in an email by the Globe how many signatures have been gathered on the recall petitions, said she did not know because several proponents are collecting signatures. “But I can tell you that I have been amazed at the outpouring of support from the community. I honestly thought that this was going to be much more of an uphill battle than I have experienced so far.”
They have until Dec. 24 to finish the drive for the signatures needed to force a recall election, according to City Clerk Barbara Gollfhofer. Joplin’s Home Rule Charter specifies that recall petitions must contain a number of valid signatures equal to 20% of the registered voters in the last municipal election. That number was determined to be 6,629, Gollhofer said.
Spreading movement
What has been happening here is similar to places such as Spokane, Washington, and closer to home in several Oklahoma cities, including Norman, Enid, Stillwater and Lawton.
Recall drives for council members in Stillwater have been conducted by a group named Unite Stillwater, which alleges the council and mayor have failed to “support, obey, and defend” the U.S. and Oklahoma constitutions. Another allegation is that the pandemic restrictions are “depriving and restricting Stillwater citizens of their inherent life, liberty, pursuit of happiness and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry.”
That effort has stalled after some of the petition signatures were ruled invalid. A 10-day protest period of that decision will begin after the certified recall counts are published, according to the city of Stillwater’s website. The Stillwater Press News, a paper owned by the same chain as The Joplin Globe, reported Thursday the recall organizers also have filed a lawsuit against the city over the issue.
One of those targeted is Mayor Will Joyce, an attorney.
“No court has ever ruled a public health ordinance is unconstitutional,” Joyce said, adding that the Stillwater mask requirement “was legislatively passed not unlike a seat belt rule or a no-smoking-in-public policy or any other rule to help protect the lives of its citizens.”
As for the arguments heard by the Joplin City Council against mask regulations, Joyce said Stillwater hears similar comments from the group that conducted the recall effort, Unite Stillwater, “but we hear from a lot of other folks and groups and in my estimation public opinion is heavily in favor,” Joyce said. “There is very wide support for it.”
Unite Stillwater, like Covington, cites the ideals expressed by 17th century political philosopher John Locke, who influenced the Declaration of Independence, with provisions he espoused for natural individual rights and the idea that the government derives its powers with consent from those who are governed. Covington, and members of a Joplin Facebook group called “Joplin Tyranny Fighters” contend those rights are violated by things such as requiring face coverings in public places and the city’s stay-at-home order that closed nonessential businesses.
“Even if it wasn’t so clear a heavy pro-mask public opinion here, we have a representative form of government, and we are given the job of making these decisions,” Joyce said.
But in Enid, one City Council member who introduced a bill for a mask requirement in August did not evade the ire of mask opponents who staged a recall effort. Ironically, while Ben Ezzell fights ouster, the Enid City Commission on Dec. 2 passed the mask ordinance on its third try. He was targeted by a group called “Enid Freedom Fighters.”
Polarizing issue
According to the Facebook page of Joplin Tyranny Fighters, the group is composed of “Joplin area patriots dedicated to protecting our city from corruption & the Leftist, communist agenda. Subjects covered here include anything related to preserving liberty in the city of Joplin. COVID-19, Masks, Joplin economy & business, BLM organization, and more.”
Said Covington: “This is a polarizing issue, and I wish that those who are pro mask wearing would just let us all make that decision for ourselves.”
One of those targeted in the Joplin recall, Cortez, posted a message Nov. 30 on Facebook regarding the events at the Nov. 19 meeting at which Covington and another vocal member of the group, Frank Thompson, took a video of the council members eating sandwiches before the meeting. Afterward, Covington alleged that the council violated the Missouri open meetings law.
“At that meeting during our regular and normal dinner before the meeting we had to eat under JPD (Joplin Police Department) guard, and have JPD present as we made our way to our vehicles after. Never thought I would ever experience that at a City Council meeting,” Cortez wrote.
He said that someone has repeatedly shouted at him as he has left recent City Hall meetings. After the mask vote, “I have also received some not so nice phone calls, texts, and emails from citizens that oppose the way I voted.”
His post continued, commending those who have expressed support for him and the mask mandate.
Cortez, who works for a company that contracts housekeeping and maintenance services for Freeman Health System, said he has been accused of taking a bribe for his vote because those opposed to masks allege that health care providers get government kickbacks for COVID-19 cases.
“I support masking because I believe it will help reduce the rate of infection,” he wrote.
Council concerns
Other council members who are subject to the Joplin recall were asked if they have received threats as a result of the mask vote or feel threatened.
The mayor, who is often singled out by Tyranny Fighters, said, “I have not felt definitively threatened by anybody regarding the face mask ordinance. I have had unpleasant confrontations from citizens who are opposed to the ordinance. Condemning language and curse words are not enjoyable, but have not made me feel in danger.” Despite that, he said he does not regret passing the mask restriction, which he said was necessary because hospitals are filling with COVID patients.
Council member Christina Williams said she is concerned though not unwilling to carry out her duty the way she sees fit.
“On the night of Nov. 19, I was definitely uncomfortable in the council dining room with police on guard as certain citizens were trying to video us eating sandwiches and accusing us of having a private meeting,” Williams said.
“I was astonished during the council meeting as I could hear yelling out on the street below. I was definitely nervous being ushered by police through an angry crowd to the elevator, and as I was escorted to my car while yelled at by a protester. I drove home that night watching behind me all the way. But I have received numerous emails and messages of gratitude for voting in favor of the mask ordinance — far more than the negative responses.”
Shoaf said that while residents have the right to free speech, there are limits.
“Members of the public have a right to protest and to attend City Council meetings, but they do not have an unfettered right to obstruct the proceedings of the meetings. The Constitution does not protect the right to obstruct government business — you simply cannot have a functioning government if political opponents could prevent government action by raiding legislative sessions,” she said.
Commented
