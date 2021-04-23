As COVID-19 vaccines become more accessible and available to college students, Missouri Southern State University students are weighing the pros and cons of getting a shot.
With more than 570,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 since early last year, regulators here have granted emergency use authorization for vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna. The vaccines were offered throughout communities in phases based on need outlined by health departments. As of April 9, Missouri has officially opened vaccine eligibility to all adults.
Some colleges across the country, including Cornell University and Rutgers University, have declared that COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for students before they can return to campus in the fall.
While Missouri Southern has provided several opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated through pop-up clinics on campus and through the campus health clinic, administrators have not indicated whether vaccines will be mandatory.
The possibility of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations would not be a concern for several Missouri Southern students who have already been vaccinated. The desire of returning to a pre-pandemic lifestyle has been influential for many Southern students in their decision to be vaccinated.
“I felt it was necessary to do my part and get back to normal,” sophomore Josh Magee said.
“I knew that protecting myself and my community was something very important to me since the start of the pandemic,” senior Kylee Bond said. “Getting the vaccine seemed like the best choice for me.”
Junior Haylee Pyburn and senior Sean Cullen also said they were motivated by community safety when they received their COVID-19 vaccines.
“I got the vaccine because it is important to me that our community is safe and can get back to normal. I feel like this is the best way to do this, along with social distancing and wearing masks,” Pyburn said.
Cullen noted the importance of accessibility of COVID-19 vaccines for college students.
“For me, it’s something I can do to help the community and those who are at risk. I’m all about doing what I can to ensure that those who are vulnerable be safeguarded,” Cullen said. “I am also excited to get back to life pre-COVID, and the only way to do that is through mass vaccinations. And it’s free, so economic barriers don’t impact it too much.”
But the recent pause of use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has some students concerned. The vaccine was temporarily pulled from use earlier this month by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to review data regarding the development of a rare type of blood clot among a handful of vaccinated Americans.
Some MSSU students say they are more hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine with the J&J version being recalled and because of concerns of how the pressure of timeliness might have affected vaccine quality.
“Like anything that is developed, it can always improve. If I were to wait, I think better versions could come out later,” senior Jaylon Banks said.
Other students said they are concerned about COVID-19 vaccinations becoming annual marks on their to-do lists. The Pfizer CEO recently said there is a possibility that people who have been fully vaccinated might need a booster shot within 12 months, with a chance that it could become a yearly vaccination.
“I won’t be getting the vaccine, at least for now. I’m going to wait to see if there are any long-term effects on people. If we have to get the vaccine every six months, then I probably won’t get it,” senior Orval Howard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.