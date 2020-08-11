World War II veteran Sidney Walton says he has long regretted not having at least attempted to meet a veteran of the Civil War, one of the biggest conflicts of the 19th century.
Now the 101-year-old is trying to make up for that regret by giving the people of the 21st century a chance meet a veteran of the biggest conflict of the 20th century.
Walton and his son, Paul Walton, 64, spent Tuesday night in Joplin on their way from their home in California to Little Rock, Arkansas, on their “No Regrets Tour” of America.
Paul Walton said the goal of the tour, which they started in 2018, is to allow Sidney Walton to meet all 50 of America’s governors and give people who are interested a chance to meet someone who has lived more than a century of American history.
Sidney Walton has dementia and uses a wheelchair, and his son says he is forgetful, but Sidney Walton says he’s enjoying the tour.
The last Civil War veteran, Albert Henry Woolson, died in 1956 at age 106 in Minnesota. Paul Walton said his father was always interested in that conflict, but he never met a Civil War veteran before they all died.
Now the veterans of the war his father served in are passing into history, and Sidney Walton is trying to make up for his regret by trying to meet as many people as possible on this tour.
“What we’re doing is win-win-win for everyone,” Paul Walton said. “It’s a win for my dad — it’s keeping him alive, keeping him going. There’s a purpose. In life, no matter what it is you do, have a purpose, and this couldn’t be a better purpose, what we’re both doing. Also, it’s a win for people who have either never met a World War II veteran or never met anyone just over 100 years old: It puts a smile on their faces.
“It’s a win for the politicians who get a chance to meet him and have a photo op with him. It’s a win for little kids who will never have an opportunity to meet a World War II veteran. For me, it’s win because I get to spend 24 hours a day with my father whom I love so much. I’m so grateful he survived World War II, that he met my mom, he created me, and I have this rare, unique opportunity now to be able to spend the last days of my father’s life spreading cheer.”
Service in India
Paul Walton said his father enlisted in the U.S. Army for one purpose — fighting Adolf Hitler and Germany.
“I hated Hitler,” Sidney Walton said. “I joined the Army to fight Hitler.”
The Army sent Cpl. Sidney Walton to Virginia Polytechnic Technical School — now Virginia Tech — to study chemical engineering and learn about chemical warfare. But by the middle of the war, it became clear that neither side wanted to use chemical weapons because both sides had large stocks of them and the means to protect themselves against their effects.
So in 1944, the Army sent Sidney Walton to learn to be an infantryman.
Paul Walton said just before his unit was to ship out to Europe, Sidney Walton fell into a foxhole and broke an ankle. His unit left without him. Those soldiers ended up fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, Germany’s last offensive against the Americans, British and French in Western Europe. Sidney Walton was sent to India to serve under U.S. Gen. “Vinegar” Joe Stillwell until the end of the war.
Sidney Walton remembers Stillwell and some of the other commanders in that theater, but his memory of what he did over there is largely gone.
Paul Walton said he’s been able to re-create fragments of what happened from his father’s service record and letters home.
“As his son, I would hear him tell these stories, but we wouldn’t pay a whole lot of attention at the time because they didn’t have a whole lot of relevance for us as kids,” Paul Walton said. “We’re younger kids, it was like 'OK, Dad; yes, Dad, war stories.' I wish I had listened a little bit better then. But who would know I would have one of America’s oldest living World War II veterans?”
On tour
After the war, Sidney Walton returned home in early 1946 and continued his education. He married and taught geology at Duke University until his retirement.
Paul Walton said the couple lived in California and that his mother, Rena, died in 1982.
In April 2018, Paul and Sidney Walton set out on their No Regrets Tour.
Paul Walton said the first governor they met happened to be in the opposite corner of America from San Diego, where they lived.
“Who’s the first governor that wanted to meet you?” Paul Walton said to his father. “Gina Raimondo, the governor of Rhode Island. Wouldn’t you know. Thank God in those days we weren’t driving everywhere. We were still flying.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the two to take to the road to continue the tour. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be the 33rd governor they’ve met on their tour.
Paul Walton said he quit his job to support his father’s quest, and the two rely on donations through the website they created, https://gosidneygo.com, to continue their journey.
“My father is the child now that I never had,” Paul Walton said. “I never got married, I never had kids, and now, to watch my dad at 101, needing the attention a kid would need, it’s really heartwarming. And it’s extremely gratifying. There are many ways of looking at this. Some people could look at this with resentment — why do I have to take care of my elderly parent? I look at it completely different. I look at it as what an honor to take care of my elderly parent, and if only my mom had lived past 56 years of age, I’d be even more ecstatic.”
How to help
To support Sidney Walton and his son, Paul Walton, on their No Regrets Tour, people can donate through an online portal on their website, https://gosidneygo.com.
