Nathan Hurley used to write songs about things that happened in his personal life. Writing about two brothers fighting over bringing back people from the dead and contending with a cult using supernatural powers, however, wasn’t exactly in his wheelhouse.
Still, he took the challenge on headfirst, and wrote the soundtrack for an upcoming horror movie, premiering in Springfield later this month.
“Normal songwriting is easier, because you can write whatever you want,” Hurley said. “If you don’t like a song, you can toss it and move on to the next. But if you don’t finish a song for a soundtrack, the movie can’t progress. That was a big struggle.”
The music of Hurley and his bandmates from Fox Royale is featured in “Eldritch, USA,” an indie horror musical produced by Ryan Smith, a director and Hurley’s uncle. The movie will premier this coming weekend at Alamo Drafthouse in Springfield.
It features the story of two brothers, already dealing with a competitive rivalry between them, encounter a cult with the promise of helping to resolve a tragedy with their supernatural powers. When a ritual doesn’t go quite like it should, the brothers have to deal with the mayhem that is unleashed.
Smith, the writer and director, said he was inspired by the eldritch horrors in HP Lovecraft’s work, as well as the style and tone of Joss Whedon’s “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-along Blog.” The combination — developed with his wife, Amanda — helped him find a dark sort of storytelling that didn’t rely on overt gore or over-the-top shock.
“We wanted to have a PG-13 rating,” Smith said. “We wanted to watch our language, and make it as family friendly as horror can be, so that we could reach out to a wider audience.”
“Eldritch, USA” contrasts its horror with a bright color palette and energetic pop music. Visually, it pairs brightness and darkness in a style similar to other suspenseful offerings such as “Midsommar,” “Annihilation” or “Neon Demon.”
But it keeps its subject matter light for accessibility’s sake — most of its violence is implied or performed off-scene, so that more families can enjoy the thrill of horror movies without diving into its more grisly qualities. “Army of Darkness,” Smith argues, is close to being a family friendly horror movie.
“I have fond memories of watching scary movies as a kid with my mom,” Smith said. “Fear is one of those primal emotions we feel watching movies, so when anyone tells a story, there is nothing wrong with horror. We get great stories from that genre.”
A graduate of Ozark Christian College, Smith works in video production for corporate and nonprofit clients, and also assists Springfield-area churches with videos. His first horror production was “The Terrible Old Man,” a short film adaptation of one of Lovecraft’s works.
The movie was filmed in numerous locations across the Queen City, using cast and crew members from the area. The premier, set for Friday, will give those members a chance to watch the movie alongside representatives from potential distributors, giving the movie a chance to find a national audience.
The family connection gave Hurley and his brother, Caleb Hurley, a chance to explore a new form of songwriting. The two brothers are part of the band Fox Royale — at the time of the movie’s production in 2019, the band was known as Guys on a Bus.
The goal was to write songs that were catchy like pop songs, but with more detail and narrative to serve specific moments. While challenging, it was liberating, Hurley said — mainly because he didn’t have to sing them.
“One of the songs is about how to get away with murder,” Hurley said. “I can’t sing that on stage.”
The experience of writing the soundtrack also helped Hurley grow as a songwriter, he said. When he was starting out, he wrote songs about girlfriends, or his parents divorcing, because that was his world. But his world is much bigger now, and filled with other people’s stories.
“Now that I can write from someone else’s perspectives, that makes it easier to write songs for others, or give constructive notes on other people’s songs,” Hurley said. “Now, I can tell stories with songs, and view them less personally. I’m way more comfortable writing about whatever I want.”
