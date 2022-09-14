Soroptimist International of Joplin is currently accepting orders for premium, gourmet nuts, candies and snacks during its signature annual fundraising event.
The deadline for orders is Oct. 6.
Money raised from the campaign will fund the annual Camp Soroptimist, a recreational retreat for Jasper County children in foster care. The camp has been Soroptimist International of Joplin’s keystone annual service project since 1984.
To place an order, contact Courtney Barnard at courtneydyann@hotmail.com. The catalog of products may be viewed at www.facebook.com/SIJoplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.