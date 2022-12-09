Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.