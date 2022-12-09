The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse, and area physicians and health experts are urging residents to get their flu shot if they haven't already.
Federal health officials said late last week that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits during the week ending Nov. 26, the most recent week for which data was available, were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since.
Joplin-area hospitals also are reporting a surge in patients with the flu, they told the Globe this week.
Freeman Health System reported 715 positive lab results for influenza A, and 38 for influenza B, during the month of November, officials there said. By contrast, the health system reported only 26 positive lab results for the flu in November of last year, they said.
"Especially with the holidays and people getting together, I imagine it will not get better until the end of January and beginning of February," said Angela Tucker, director of system quality improvement and infection prevention at Freeman.
Mercy Hospital Joplin also reports that the flu is "by far" the major health threat at the moment for its patients, said Dr. Eden Esguerra, infectious disease specialist.
"We are definitely seeing an uptick in influenza, especially influenza A, both in the outpatient and inpatient side," she said. "I think we have not seen the peak yet, and that's why we are sounding an alarm."
High flu activity
The annual winter flu season usually doesn’t get going until December or January, but this year's began early and has been complicated by the simultaneous spread of other viruses.
The measure of traffic in medical offices is based on reports of symptoms like coughs and sore throats, not on lab-confirmed diagnoses, so it may include other respiratory illnesses.
That makes it hard to compare to flu seasons from before the COVID-19 pandemic. Other years also didn't have this year's unusually strong wave of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of cold-like symptoms that can be serious for infants and the elderly.
"(The viruses) have symptoms that overlap, so it's really difficult to say for sure you definitely have the flu, you definitely have COVID or you definitely have RSV," Esguerra said, adding that the only way to know for sure is to get tested.
Meanwhile, 44 states reported high or very high flu activity last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
That may not bode well for the near future. It's likely there was more spread of respiratory viruses during Thanksgiving gatherings and at crowded airports, experts say.
Tucker said the CDC tracks flu activity in the southern hemisphere, which is coming out of winter, to predict what the virus might do in the northern hemisphere. The flu season down south "had a very early peak," she said.
"This early data would suggest we are seeing the high volume (of flu cases) earlier in the season, and we're hopeful that will plateau and start to decline as we progress through the season," she said.
The dominant flu strain so far is the kind typically associated with higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths, particularly in people 65 and older.
The CDC estimates there have been at least 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu so far this season. The deaths include at least 14 children.
Esguerra said most of the flu-stricken patients at Mercy Joplin have not been vaccinated against influenza. Some of them also test positive for two infections at the same time, primarily the flu and RSV, she said.
Both local medical providers said the precautions that were recommended during the pandemic, such as masking, washing one's hands frequently, disinfecting surfaces and staying home if ill, can help protect against the flu.
"Obviously we want to get back to some normalcy as we come out of the pandemic stage of COVID, but we certainly recommend doing so with caution and following those recommendations," Tucker said.
Why get a flu shot?
Flu shots are recommended for nearly all Americans who are at least 6 months or older. They can be administered at the same time as nearly any other vaccine, including those for COVID-19.
Because the vaccine contains an inactive virus, it cannot cause the flu in the recipient, said Eric Crumbaugh, director of clinical business development for Express Rx. The Little Rock, Arkansas-based pharmacy chain has locations in Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, and Miami, Oklahoma.
"Basically what happens, like with any other vaccine, is that we are given that inactive virus ... and our immune system is tricked to think we have been infected with flu, and it starts to produce antibodies," Crumbaugh said. "That way, when we are exposed to the real virus, the antibodies in our immune system are able to attack that virus."
Area Express Rx locations, like most pharmacies around the region, are offering flu shots to residents; no appointment is necessary.
"This year, unfortunately, we are starting to see a large uptick in flu illness," Crumbaugh said. "In our stores, we have had medium demand (for the flu shot), is how I would describe it, but we are still recommending and administering the vaccine and will continue to do so throughout the winter."
Crumbaugh said vaccines, including the flu shot, are safe and effective, although it takes about two weeks after the jab in the arm for the flu shot to reach its full effectiveness.
"Flu causes a lot of death and illness each year, so even if you are a healthy person that doesn't have any other diseases like diabetes or heart disease, it's very important for you to get the flu vaccine to protect your loved ones or other people you come in contact with who may be at risk of complications of the flu," he said.
