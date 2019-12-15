A team of seventh graders at South Middle School in Joplin is paving the way for future generations of entrepreneurs by launching a screen printing shop called Eagle Threads.
Lily Breidenstein, 12, Libby Munn, 13, Lucy Erisman,13, and Kutler Schwarting, 12, are the students behind the operation. The project is progressing into a full-time class for students to take next year.
Patrick Bromley, industrial technology teacher, obtained a teacher grant through the Joplin Schools Foundation to get the initiative up and running. The organization was awarding annual grants as part of its Excellence in Education program, which aims to fund projects that improve student learning experiences through innovative and creative techniques.
“I thought this would be a good opportunity to teach kids how to do a specific trade and also have real-world experience with customer service,” Bromley said. “I applied for the grant last year, and we received the equipment for the grant in September.”
Bromley was awarded $2,400 for the equipment, including the ink, screen printing machine and dryer. Eagle Threads was launched in October, and the students have created over 100 shirts for the high school girl’s basketball team and the Special Olympics.
“It’s been such a great experience, and you can learn a lot from it,” Lily said. “For instance, Mr. Bromley has helped me a lot with communicating with people. You have to have a great customer type service perspective about it.”
Matt Hiatt, athletic director for the school district, said more than 150 shirts were ordered for the girls basketball team and that the quality is impressive. The group is currently working on designing and printing 150 shirts for the Kaminsky Classic boys basketball tournament.
“I found it to be very professional and comparable to or better than a lot of businesses that we work through here, as far as the design process and that type of thing,” Hiatt said. “I’m excited to help them out when I get a chance and help provide real life experiences to our kids at that age.”
Gabe Allen, owner of G&S Graphix in Joplin, has been serving as a mentor for the students and taught the team the ins and outs of screen printing. Allen, who opened his screen printing and embroidery business in 2011, said it’s neat to see middle school students intrigued by the industry.
“I was very impressed by the abilities and skill levels of the seventh graders because they catch on very quickly,” Allen said. “You can start them out at the middle school level and explain to the students that there are many avenues and fields to get into later in life.”
Kutler occasionally visits G&S Graphix to print if a client’s order exceeds 200 shirts.
“For me, I thought there was no way we were ever going to get all of this done at first, but now, it’s like the other way around,” he said. “I’m amazed. I think in the future, if I ever needed something to fall back on, I could do this.”
Each of the four students has a specific title at the shop, which can rotate throughout the semester to give them practice in different skill sets. Kutler is the shop manager, who mainly completes the hands-on printing of the project. Lucy helps manage the business as the marketing manager. Libby and Lily are both chief organizers and deal in the customer service aspect of the business.
“This is probably the first time in their lives that if something does go wrong, they have to figure out a way to fix it,” Bromley said. “This is where their mistakes mean something. They have to problem solve in the real world, and I think that’s important for kids to do.”
Their duties for each assignment are written on a large dry-erase board called the job board. As clients call in orders, the numbers of shirts are written down and a student is assigned as the project manager.
“I’ve learned a lot more about business than I knew before I came, and I realized how important it is to get the orders right and not forget a single shirt,” Libby said.
The business has its own Facebook page called “SMS Eagle Threads.” As the marketing manager, Lucy took the lead in attracting more followers to the page by holding a giveaway contest for a free shirt, which more than doubled the number.
“I never would’ve thought that I would be good at designing and marketing,” Lucy said.
The students said they had no idea about the steps involved in making a shirt and now have a newfound respect for clothing. They’re all going to take the class again next year.
“It’s cool to think that 20 years from now, Eagle Threads could still be going, and I could look back on it and say I was one of the people who helped start this,” Kutler said.
Saving proceeds
Patrick Bromley, industrial technology teacher, said his seventh grade students are saving the proceeds they make from Eagle Threads to award a $250 grant to a teacher in the school district.
