What is a community to do with vacant or abandoned properties?
Officials in Columbus, Kansas, are working to find an answer to that question. They're currently exploring the possibility of a land bank, a program created by local jurisdictions to manage and focus on transforming an inventory of vacant, abandoned and foreclosed properties into productive use.
The city is looking to its neighbor for some guidance. Nearby Pittsburg has had a land bank program since 2015, with some success.
Reporter Kimberly Barker will have more on this proposal in a story that you can read later today at joplinglobe.com or in tomorrow's print edition.
We're also working on stories about:
- How the Neosho School District plans to safely reopen its schools in late August.
- Some good news that the Carthage School District received related to the planned expansion of the Carthage Technical Center.
- Grants that have been awarded to local libraries for programs and services affected by COVID-19.
All of these news items and more can be found in your local newspaper, The Joplin Globe.
