PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas and Pittsburg's First United Methodist Church have teamed up to expand services to low-income families in the area.
Beginning this month, the health center will provide a director to oversee the daily management of Wesley House, the outreach mission established by the church. As part of the effort, the health center will bring several of its established programs to Wesley House and will work with existing staff to integrate services "as part of a holistic approach to addressing the effects of poverty," community leaders said in an announcement of the partnership.
“We are so very excited about this new partnership,” said the Rev. Hyunjin Cho, the church's senior pastor, in a statement. “Wesley House is an important mission, not just for our congregation and our conference, but for the many churches and community partners who have helped us over the past 40 years. With CHC/SEK’s support, we are going to be able to do so much more than we ever dreamed possible.”
The new Wesley House director is Leah Gagnon, who also serves as director of patient engagement at the health center. She has already begun to bring some of the health center's services to Wesley House.
"We’re having exciting conversations surrounding growth in community partnerships and events, literacy and employment programs, and integrating our behavioral health and addiction treatment services,” Gagnon said in a statement. “CHC/SEK and Wesley House have a long history of partnership, and as the organizations have grown, we've continued to complement one another. Now, we get to provide our services in the same house for some of our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Gagnon said the health center will house several community health workers who can work with area families through Wesley House. Those employees include a community paramedic who will provide services such as triage, vaccine and crisis intervention, and an individual to oversee food pantry operations at both organizations, she said.
Wesley House has served low-income families in the Pittsburg area for 40 years. The health center, which provides medical, dental and behavioral health and support services, is the largest not-for-profit, federally qualified health center in Kansas, with 15 clinic locations in Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma.
