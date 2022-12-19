PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is raising money to help establish a temporary emergency overnight shelter in Pittsburg ahead of extreme cold weather that is due to arrive in the area later this week.
In its new partnership with Wesley House, the health center aims to raise approximately $50,000 in the coming days to cover the costs of the 90-day shelter, which would be called the Gathering Place. The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas has pledged to match the first $10,000 in community support.
“The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas is proud to support the work that Wesley House, CHC/SEK and our community as a whole are undertaking to address a critical need,” said Devin Gorman, the foundation's executive director, in a statement. “Our board wanted to take a proactive step and help lead the charge in fundraising for the shelter. We hope that by matching the first $10,000 in community donations that our grant will inspire everyone to give this holiday season in support of the Gathering Place.”
Organizers hope they can have the emergency beds available as early as Wednesday. They said it costs approximately $35 per night to feed and house individuals overnight; the shelter would house 16 individuals.
The public can donate at chcsek.org/wesleyhouse. The organization also has an Amazon wish list that can provide winter supplies for people left outdoors.
"We’re so thankful for the generous donations and support that we’ve received thus far,” said Leah Gagnon, director at Wesley House, in a statement. “Every donation brings us much closer to our goal of getting our homeless out the dangerous cold.”
