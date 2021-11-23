PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Lions Club recently hosted its first annual challenge for young students to collect glasses for those in need.
The donation drive encouraged Pittsburg fifth graders to collect old, discarded eyeglasses and readers to be recycled through the Lions Club Recycling Program. Fifth-grade classes at Lakeside, George Nettles and Westside schools collectively raised more than 280 pairs of glasses that will be recycled and distributed to those in need to improve their vision.
“This campaign was a huge success for the eyeglasses recycling program and a great way to teach these fifth graders about the importance of taking care of your eyesight with proper vision screenings and exams,” Lori Horton, Pittsburg Lions Club president, said in a statement.
The mission of the Lions Club is to prevent blindness and preserve the sight of people around the world. Locally, the Pittsburg club collaborates with area doctors and provides scholarships to assist those in need of eye exams and glasses. Free vision assessment screenings are also available.
Details: pittsburglionsclub@gmail.com, 620-842-9326.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.