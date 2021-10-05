PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Symphony at Pittsburg State University will have a full season of live concerts, officials announced this week.
The upcoming season includes:
• "From Russia with Love," 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Russian guest conductor Vladimir Gorbik, senior assistant professor at the Tchaikowsky Moscow State Conservatory, will be featured.
• "Holiday Extravaganza," 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
• "Future Stars," 7 p.m. Feb. 4, Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The symphony will be joined by the music department’s winners of the annual Concerto/Aria Competition.
• Aubrey Logan with the Southeast Kansas Symphony, 7 p.m. March 26, Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Award-winning American pop and jazz singer and trombone soloist Aubrey Logan, of Postmodern Jukebox fame, will conduct a one-night performance.
• Second annual outdoor concert, 5 p.m. April 10, McCray Hall south lawn.
Tickets are on sale now for all concerts. Call 620-235-4796 or go online at pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office/index.html.
