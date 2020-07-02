A statewide requirement to wear masks in public places and while at work goes into effect today in Kansas.
“This is a simple, proactive step we can take to keep Kansans at work, get our kids back to school, and keep ourselves and our neighbors healthy,” said Gov. Laura Kelly, who on Thursday signed an executive order in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Wearing a mask is not only safe but it is necessary to avoid another shutdown.”
In Kansas, there have been nearly 15,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 272 deaths. Since Kelly lifted statewide restrictions on businesses and public gatherings immediately after Memorial Day, Kansas has had 5,653 new confirmed cases and 84 new deaths.
Kelly left the rules to the state’s 105 counties after weeks of complaints from Republican lawmakers that she was moving too slowly to reopen the economy. The Kansas Republican Party didn’t respond to the Globe’s request for comment.
Under the new mandate, most Kansans must wear masks in stores and shops, restaurants and in any situation in which social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained, including outdoors. Businesses must require their employees to wear masks in places frequented by the public, even if members of the public are not present, or if they prepare food.
The requirement doesn't apply to children younger than 6, people who are deaf, or people with medical conditions that make breathing through a mask difficult or that would prevent them from removing a mask without assistance. The rule also doesn’t apply to the Legislature’s meetings or to court proceedings.
Local reaction
Officials in Crawford and Cherokee counties have mixed reactions, with some applauding the measure and others skeptical of a statewide mandate.
Cherokee County has fewer positive cases of COVID-19 than neighboring Crawford County, even though it reported its first confirmed case on March 19. Crawford County’s first case came a few days later.
Pittsburg State University was among the first in the region to implement a mask mandate for its faculty, staff, students and visitors. PSU's requirement went into effect on June 29.
"Pitt State is committed to the health and safety of not only our campus, but our entire community," President Steve Scott said in a statement. "Our goal is not only to open to students in August but to stay open until we transition to online learning on Nov. 20. We also want our local economy to stay open and thrive. Wearing a mask plays an important role in achieving those goals, just like social distancing and washing hands do. There is ample evidence these steps reduce the transmission of the virus.”
Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall said the city had a spike in positive cases about two weeks ago. There are few severe cases, and both the city and the local hospital are comfortable with the amount of active COVID-19 cases, he said.
“While we’re all happy the businesses are back in operation, it creates a situation when you get an order from the governor saying do this or do that, (and) you want to make sure it’s in the best interest of what’s going on in your individual community where you have 620 cities in Kansas, and they’re all experiencing different things," he said. "We feel good, but we’re taking this mask order very seriously. We plan on following it.”
Hall said the difficult part is enforcement. Violating the executive order is not a crime, but it’s regulated by an imposed civil fine.
“We have 55 police officers, and we’re very careful about the situations we ask them to respond to right now because once you get one who has (COVID-19), and you quarantine the contacts, pretty soon you don’t have a police force,” Hall said. “We’re trying to balance that. The mask order is definitely a challenge in that there’s a large group of people on either side of that discussion on whether they’re necessary or not. Our police are going to respond only to those situations where a crime is being committed.”
'Polarizing topic'
Cherokee County Commissioner Myra Carlisle Frazier said the commission will discuss the governor’s executive order during its meeting Monday before a final decision is made on whether to enforce it at a local level. Frazier said her constituents are split on the idea of a mask mandate but that she would be in favor of following it locally if other commissioners support it.
“You have seemingly half of the people that are for masks and half of the people that aren’t,” she said. “It’s a pretty even split, and everybody is very passionate about their beliefs. I don’t look for us to, but I told the other two commissioners that if either one of them wants to call it, we’ll do (follow) it. I’m open to the idea.”
County Sheriff David Groves said the county commissioners and health department have done a good job reminding the public of the steps members can take to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus. When asked about the executive order, Groves said Cherokee County's case numbers are lower than those of many other counties, and a "one-size-fits-all" mask mandate may not necessarily be what’s best for each individual community.
“Unfortunately, the topic of mask-wearing is a polarizing topic, but I think it’s generated a lot of conversation,” Groves said. “As a result, I anticipate we’ll see an increased number of people wearing masks, but we’ll still have some that choose not to.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
