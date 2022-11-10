The Southern Symphony Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Community Church of Joplin, 2007 E. 15th St.
Under the direction of Brandon Robinson, the orchestra is composed of MSSU students and members of the community. It performs music from the Baroque, Classical and Romantic periods as well as modern selections.
The string and woodwind sections will be featured during Sunday's concert. Admission is free and open to the public.
Details: 417-625-3002, music@mssu.edu.
