Southern Theatre will present “Exit, Pursued by a Bear” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Bud Walton Black Box Theatre at Missouri Southern State University.

“Exit, Pursued by a Bear” is a dark comedy about a woman who decides to get revenge on her abusive husband. With the help of her friend and a stripper, the three tie him to a chair and then reenact the couple’s abusive relationship, with a bear mauling planned as their grand finale.

The play was written by award-winning American playwright Lauren Gunderson. The cast includes Taylor Lewis, Austin Prince, Marissa Harding and Robyn Humphrey.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for students, senior citizens and members of the military. Children 12 and younger are free. Tickets are limited to 60 per night.

