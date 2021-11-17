Southern Theatre will present “The Thanksgiving Play” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Black Box Theatre at Missouri Southern State University.
The satirical comedy centers on an effort to put on an elementary school Thanksgiving production, but no one can come to an agreement on how best to do it because everyone is trying to be politically correct.
The production will be entered in the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival contest. A regional representative for the competition will attend the show and give a talk to the cast and crew afterward. Performers can be nominated for the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships through the Kennedy Center.
The Missouri Southern theater department has also joined The Jubilee, a nationwide theater festival that features works created by groups who have been historically excluded. "The Thanksgiving Play" is written by Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students, senior citizens and members of the military. The Thursday performance will also be available to stream. Tickets can be purchased online at showtix4u.com/events/20348.
