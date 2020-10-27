SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a $2.228 million investment in the water system for Southwest City in McDonald County.
The department will provide the city with a $1.554 million loan and a $674,000 grant through its Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. The funding will be used to make improvements to the city's water production, treatment and distribution system as its aging water tower, distribution lines and equipment are not able to effectively or efficiently serve residents, officials said.
“Modernizing the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water to rural Missourians is vital to the public health, economic development and prosperity of the state’s small towns and cities,” said Jeff Case, the USDA Rural Development state director for Missouri, in a statement.
Improvements in Southwest City will include replacing 5 miles of water distribution lines, line looping to reduce water loss, constructing a well, and taking an older well and water tower out of service. Installation of new flush hydrants, new meter sets and a connection to a neighboring water district also are included.
"It's going to allow for our water and sewer treatment plants to run more efficiently and cut the overall expenditures of our water (system)," City Clerk Krystal Austen said. "It's also going to affect how we treat our water. A few years ago, one of our wells tested with E. coli, and we had to do additional treatments to that. We'll be putting in a new water tower away from the well that's been compromised and ... that will make for safe drinking water."
Austen said work could begin in early 2021, with a projected completion date by mid-2023. Residents may see higher water rates to help the city pay back its loan, but the system improvements are expected to produce cost savings to residents in the long term, she said.
