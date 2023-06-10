LAMAR, Mo. — Just junk. To neighbors down the road, to fellow farmers in need of a cleanup, even to friends and family, artist Angie Gastel’s chosen medium is just junk.
Gastel sees things a little differently. Barnwood becomes a chance for financial freedom. Old harrows, tools and tanks can provide lessons in engineering for her two young daughters. Stamped tin and tossed-out trailers offer an outlet for other women to learn, grow and create together.
“My mission is connecting with people and giving them creativity,” Gastel said, “showing them that it’s there and it’s that easy to just let everything else go, to have a little bit of fun.”
Essentially, Gastel’s home base near her family’s farm in Jasper is a stockpile of artistic media — everything from barnwood and tin to implement pieces and parts. Her studio in Lamar serves as a space for women to learn the skills they need to create, whether with wood, metal or fabric. Live art spaces at events at Silver Dollar City in Branson and the Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, add opportunities for her artistry in action.
Her Junkyard Farmgirl art is a juxtaposition of simple farm objects turned into fanciful and often feminine creations.
Varied career
As she grew up in Lamar, Gastel’s family farm served as the original canvas for her creativity. Digging in the dirt, building pretend farmsteads and letting her mind wander while feeding the pigs or sitting in the tractor all influenced her early creative pursuits.
Ultimately those experiences led her to Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in agricultural communications. After finishing her degree and writing for the on-campus newspaper, she decided to forego writing altogether in pursuit of a job in horticulture.
“I was assigned the police beat at the newspaper,” she said. “They gave me the really difficult things to write because they found that I had a good relationship with people. I could get them to open up about hard things. But I saw myself with a whole career ahead of me only ever getting the difficult stories, the sad stories because of it. I didn’t want that.”
A continued fascination with growing things led her away from her chosen field of study to Tennessee and a whole new type of farming.
“I ended up being a city farmer,” Gastel said. “I was a greenhouse supervisor in Memphis at an impressionist art museum. We had some English formal gardens, part of which was a cutting garden for cut flowers for the museum.”
One career in horticulture led to another, and Gastel was busy managing her own landscaping business when she received the call to come back home and take over the family farm full-time.
With around 1,000 acres of row crops and cattle, Gastel had a lot on her plate, especially with the birth of her first daughter, Creek, who would often accompany her in a baby carrier to plant soybeans or feed the herd. The high workload was difficult, but increased time in a tractor only gave her creative spirit more time to thrive.
“I would hoard magazines and just go over them for ideas any time I was in the cab,” she said.
Love of art expands
In the evenings, she would venture out into the farm shop and begin the process of learning to weld, without the help of her family.
When she used some of her original Junkyard Farmgirl art earnings to buy the farm a new planter, the reality that her work had value on the farm became harder to ignore. In 2017, she made the difficult decision to stop farming full-time and instead pursue her art.
A local studio in Jasper soon followed, and then a year later, her permanent studio in Lamar opened. Gastel decided to home-school her daughters to have more flexibility to travel to live art exhibitions, which is where her art truly exploded during an Iowa event in October 2020.
“I think people were just hungry for it,” she said. “After so much time being cooped up, live art was like water in the desert to those folks.”
The event in Iowa lead Gastel to pursue more in-person art demonstrations and workshops, particularly at Silver Dollar City, where she does demonstrations and workshops at the Harvest Festival each fall.
“I got to teach kids how to be creative for a few minutes,” she said. “One mom said, 'This is the best thing we’ve done all day' — and she said, 'possibly the best thing we’ve ever done together.' This kid was like 6. That hits me in the heart.”
Gastel said she is always working to provide more of those moments to her customers.
“I’m never happy with where my business is at as far as the studio goes and what I have to offer,” she said. “The studio is so full of junk right now that you can’t even ... it’s like you can’t see the forest for the trees. But I want it to be where you walk in and you can tell that you can just do a project in there.”
Gastel’s wealth of knowledge about the farm finds she repurposes, as well as her fresh perspective on creative freedom, keeps people hungry for more Junkyard Farmgirl art.
